“Let Me Rephrase”: Tyrese Maxey Clears Up Confusion on Potential Jared McCain Diss

Satagni Sikder
Published

Tyrese Maxey (L) and Jared McCain (R)

The Philadelphia 76ers’ road game against the Orlando Magic on Friday was the fifth consecutive game Tyrese Maxey missed due to the hamstring strain he suffered earlier this month. The Sixers star was, however, active on social media after the contest concluded at Kia Center in Orlando. He sent out a tweet about the game on Saturday that wasn’t received well by fans.

Jared McCain’s 29-point performance against the Magic was the team’s highest score in Friday night’s loss. Therefore, when Maxey tweeted out a laughing emoji and a ‘notepad pencil‘ emoji alluding to the NBA Cup game, some fans took it as a diss on the 76ers rookie.

However, Maxey soon tweeted a clarification about the post. “Let me rephrase this…. Yall don’t give up on us yet!!! I believe in this team!!!” he wrote on X.

 

Maxey’s previous tweet confused a lot of fans on the Internet. The Sixers are off to a terrible start this season despite featuring stars like Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Maxey himself. They are currently languishing in the 14th place of the Eastern Conference table with a 2-10 record.

This is not the most apt time to post witticisms on X as the team faces an early-season collapse, especially from the sidelines.

Additionally, fans were also upset that Maxey was making light of McCain’s valiant effort as a rookie. The former Duke guard is averaging a staggering 31.5 points and seven assists on 51% shooting from the floor and 48% from three in his first year in the league. On the other hand, Maxey has tallied 27.6 points and 3.9 assists per game so far, shooting 40% from the field and only 29% from the deep.

It’s quite certain that the 24-year-old’s role as the team’s third option is under direct threat by McCain’s surprising rise. What’s particularly remarkable is that the rook is averaging more assists as a shooting guard than Maxey, who plays the role of a point guard on the team.

It will be interesting to see how the team’s dynamic shifts after Maxey returns to the squad in a week or two.

He is supposed to miss at least two more games. But in the meantime, it’s expedient for the 2024 All-Star to avoid any more social media stunts.

