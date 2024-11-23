mobile app bar

“Taller Than You!”: Tyrese Maxey Quips Back at Reporter for Calling Him ‘Small’

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts to his three pointer against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Nov 22, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts to his three pointer against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After the Philadelphia 76ers broke their five-game losing streak against the Brooklyn Nets tonight, Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey sat down for the post-game presser. They must’ve been prepared for a light round today, but a reporter threw a curve ball at them.

They were asked if they could possibly debunk the belief that a team can’t have two smaller guards in charge. Upon hearing the question, McCain started laughing whereas Maxey had a counter question for the reporter.

The 24-year-old asked, “Who said we was small? That’s crazy. I don’t feel like I’m small.”

Everyone else had a good laugh at Maxey’s response, but the reporter firmly believed that these two fell into the category of smaller guards, so, he continued the line of questioning. He asked, “You know how tall are you?”

Instead of simply answering the question, Maxey said, “It’s taller than you.” McCain jumped in, “And I’m taller than him [Maxey], so, that’s true.”

As per the reporter, when a team has a 6’2 guard, they usually need another guard who is at least 6’5 or 6’6 to compensate. That has been the norm in the league for a long period.

In this case, Maxey is 6’2 and McCain is only an inch taller than him at 6’3. The final question in this interaction was, “Do you guys feel like the two of you will be just fine playing together?” After sharing a look with his teammate, McCain said,

“Yeah, I mean, I think so. I think because we both play hard. A lot of the game is just playing hard. At this point, they’re going to try and get a mismatch. They’re gonna have an offensive scheme to try to go at us, but as long as we play hard, I think we’ll be able to hold our own.”

McCain said that they can make up for the height factor by putting in more effort and energy into their game. Beating the Nets 113-98 to come out of a slump must’ve helped boost their confidence as well.

McCain dropped 30 points with five rebounds and three assists while Maxey dropped 26 points with four rebounds and five assists.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Share this article

Don’t miss these