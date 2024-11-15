“Let Nikola Jokic Go for 50!”: Paul Pierce Points Out the Only Way to Stop the Nuggets Star From Winning

The Denver Nuggets have bounced back from their slow start to the 2024-25 NBA season, with Nikola Jokic playing out of his mind. He’s setting the tone with the best statistical year of his career thus far, thwarting opposing players at every turn. His greatest talent remains the same, Jokic’s ability to improve his teammates with his amazing passes. Therefore, Hall-of-Fame forward, Paul Pierce believes the only way to hold the Nuggets back is by letting Jokic score 50 points.

Denver’s currently constructed roster is the worst since Jokic’s elevation into a superstar. However, his effort in keeping this team afloat has positioned them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Pierce and Kevin Garnett were dumbfounded, thinking of ways to stop the outstanding big man. Pierce took to ‘TICKET & THE TRUH’ to highlight the only method that could hurt the Nuggets. He said,

“You just got to stop them other dudes. Let him go for 50. Don’t let him make them better because then that gets contagious.”

In previous seasons, this was the perfect method for slowing down the Nuggets. In the 2023 postseason, Jokic scored 53 points in Game 4 of Denver’s second-round matchup against the Suns. Despite the outstanding scoring performance, the Nuggets lost by five points.

Denver’s season has turned around due to improved performances from the supporting cast. Jokic’s ability to carry the Nuggets showcases how valuable a player he truly is. Pierce believes, “His next contract is going to be $500 million.” That price point would give Jokic the most expensive contract in the history of the NBA.

At the level that he’s playing, there is no denying that he is worth every penny of his estimated valuation.

Jokic’s domination this season

The Nuggets’ start to the season wasn’t desirable in the slightest. They got blown out by the Thunder in their season opener at home and followed it up with a disappointing loss to the Clippers. Jokic did everything he could against the Clippers, finishing with 40 points and 10 rebounds.

The Nuggets have managed to turn their season around after that loss, with a concerted effort. They’re 7-1 in their last eight games and are currently on a five-game win streak. The Serbian star has recorded four straight triple-doubles and is on pace to be the first NBA player to lead the league in rebounds and assists. In addition, his teammates such as Christain Braun, Russell Westbrook, and Peyton Watson have improved their play during this win streak.

Moreover, Pierce has an excellent point. One player can’t win a game by themselves. Jokic can dominate the game, especially in the clutch. But to expect a player to be the only source of offense for 48 minutes is unrealistic.

Teams may have to implement Pierce’s philosophy in their game plan against Jokic. The only problem is that his basketball IQ is extremely high. As a result, he always makes the right reads.

Jokic is currently the runaway favorite for the MVP award and if he keeps up his level of play, it won’t be a discussion.