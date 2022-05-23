“Let’s go win one more and I’ll make sure I see Charles Barkley”: Draymond Green is excited to see Chuck on TNT Tuesday after Warriors seal Game 4 against Mavs

Draymond Green will speak facts whether anyone likes it or not, be it his teammates at Golden State or his colleagues on Inside the NBA.

Green is having the time of his life. He’s on the verge of leading his Warriors team to their 6th Finals appearance in 8 years while having multiple outlets to speak apart from dictating plays on the court.

Apart from his YouTube podcast The Draymond Green Show, he also has a part-time role with Turner Sports to be a member of Inside the NBA alongside Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

Also read: “Steph Curry heard all the Luka Doncic praise and he took it PERSONAL”: Kendrick Perkins backpedals on his favorites in Warriors – Mavs series and gets torched by Dub Nation

The 2017 DPOY might just be the person who gets the most screen time among any of his colleagues on the basketball court or on the sets of TNT. And it’s well-deserved because of his immense knowledge of the game.

Being able to deliver and break down that knowledge arguably better than anyone else in the business, he’s becoming one of the unique legends in the game, both on and off the court.

Draymond Green will see Charles Barkley after Game 4 and he’ll be prepared

Charles Barkley has been a villain for Dub Nation for a long time. This post-season his war with the Warriors fans started since the Western Conference Finals tipped off in San Francisco.

After that back and forth already started and Chuck insisted on keeping up his hate for Dub Nation, his colleague and Point-forward for the Dubs, Green, hilariously asked him to shut it down with his camp because they have more rings than the former Sixers and Suns star.

“They got more rings than you, Chuck.” Draymond has Dub Nation’s back 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qqDWOzIfFv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2022

After the 109-100 Game 3 victory, on being asked whether he would see his funniest colleague in Dallas where Chuck came on a horse pregame expecting Mavericks would be the winners, the 3x Champ again had a humorous reaction.

“I don’t think I’ll see [Chuck] tonight … Let’s go win one more and I’ll make sure I see him.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/RxlUlHVRdc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022

The clown jab might be on Kendrick Perkins, with whom Green is going back and forth for a long time.

Also read: “Luka Doncic is Larry Bird on offense, Big Bird on defense”: Skip Bayless fires his blame cannon on the Dallas Mavericks superstar as Steph Curry and the Warriors go 3-0 up

We might be up for many of these funny little cold-wars between current players who are getting as well as creating their own regular platform to speak, and the experienced full-time analysts who have spoken a lot without filter for a long time.