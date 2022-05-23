“Steph Curry heard all the Luka Doncic praise and he took it PERSONAL”: Kendrick Perkins backpedals on his favorites in Warriors – Mavs series and gets torched by Dub Nation

Warriors might send Luka Doncic and the Mavs packing after Game 4 after stealing their first game on the road by a 109-100 scoreline.

The Golden State Warriors have taken a giant leap toward making it to their 6th final appearance in the last 8 years after taking Game 3 from the Mavericks in Dallas.

On Sunday evening, with a 2-0 lead in the series and knowing the fact how unbreakable Mavs are in their home, the Dubs came in with a mission to neutralize their opponents before they try to make it a series.

Luka Doncic and Co were able to do that against the Phoenix Suns time and time again in the conference semifinals. They lost every road game and were able to fend off the Suns in each of their games at American Airlines Center before the Game 7 which the Suns historically blew in Phoenix.

But that’s not going to happen in Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson’s presence.

Stephen Curry goes off again to put the @warriors up 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals! Andrew Wiggins: 27 PTS, 11 REB

Klay Thompson: 19 PTS

Kevon Looney: 9 PTS, 12 REB

Luka Doncic: 40 PTS, 11 REB 💎 Game 4: Tuesday, 9pm/et, TNT 💎 pic.twitter.com/RM97Czuyic — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2022



The trio is way too experienced to lose a series up 3-0, after all, they have learned their lesson at the cost of a championship in 2016.

Kendrick Perkins backpedals on his earlier takes on Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic

Irrespective of the fact that the #3 team of the West is playing against the team that just destroyed the #1 team, people have the Warriors taking this series in 4-games.

At least ESPN’s Stephen B. Smith, pardon, I mean to say Kendrick Perkins has flipped all over again to call this series a sweep after doubting them to even be the favorites in this one before the series started. He also reflected upon people saying Doncic at 23 is already better than Curry, and the latter took it personally.

Steph Curry heard all the Luka praise and he took it PERSONAL… and he put the key in Wiggins back to show the world why he was a former Number 1 pick. Pull the damn brooms out and Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 23, 2022

Some in Dubs Nation remembered his old take and torched him after he sent that tweet out.

— KC White (@kcwhite09) May 23, 2022

People need to stop the Steph Curry disrespect — Gravy, PhD (@1StephenGraves) May 23, 2022

When it comes to teams K.Perkins has a habit of flip flopping because his picks are usually wrong. — Steph Stevenson (@StephStevenso12) May 23, 2022

Most were busy celebrating the win that has put them in the pole position to get to the 2022 NBA Finals.

The rest of the NBA is realizing the Warriors are for real, and are going to be for a while. They’re in their feelings. pic.twitter.com/kw07MqVCxB — Jason ‘🙉😡🗣😞😐’ Cornett (@querlvox) May 23, 2022

Luka will be a Legend… Mavs needs to start bringing in vet presence, keep brunson and dinwiddie, improve schemes and win chips in the coming years… But for now, warriors win this series — dubs2814 (@jibz2418) May 23, 2022

