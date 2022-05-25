‘Letting Kyrie Irving leave the Nets would cause Kevin Durant to demand a trade’: NBA Twitter reacts to reports of unrest in Nets camp and possible KD-Kyrie trades

The Brooklyn Nets are heading into the offseason with a lot of uncertainty after a disappointing 2021-22 NBA season as extension talks with Kyrie Irving stall.

Coming into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets were considered heavy favourites to win the NBA championship.

Who could have imagined a team having three of the best players in today’s game losing 4 games in a seven-game series? A season that had so much promise started on a bad note and ended in bitter disappointment.

Firstly, Kyrie Irving played just 29 games due to the New York City vaccine mandate. Kevin Durant missed 27 games in the season due to injuries, a stretch in which the Nets went 8-19 and dropped out of the playoff picture.

James Harden, well, played great on a few nights but grew frustrated with all the drama surrounding the team and eventually jumped ship and got traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets barely managed to make the playoffs before getting swept 4-0 by the Boston Celtics in their first round series.

After enduring a tumultuous season, the Nets have to decide what to do with Kyrie Irving

Irving is eligible for a five-year contract extension worth approximately $246 million. Considering what he has done in the past with his previous teams, the Nets would have to think twice before giving Irving what he wants.

“We’re looking for guys that want to be a part of something bigger than themselves, play team basketball, and be available. That goes not only for Kyrie but everybody here.” Sean Marks on if the Nets are committed to Kyrie long-term. (via @SNYNets)pic.twitter.com/aOMnP6x6sX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2022

The Nets would also have to think about their other superstar Kevin Durant who could possibly leave the team if Irving isn’t a part of the team’s plans going forward. As usual, social media was abuzz with the troublesome situation the Nets find themselves in.

Kevin Durant and the Nets front office haven’t spoken since their season ended, per @Krisplashed pic.twitter.com/b0UP9IOBR8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2022

If Nets Lose Kyrie Irving in Free Agency, Could Mavs Trade for Kevin Durant? https://t.co/wTzn1amWwq — Playoff Dalton (@dalton_trigg) May 25, 2022

If Kyrie Irving AND Kevin Durant are not BOTH in a Brooklyn Nets jersey next season the Nets are a massive massive failure — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) May 25, 2022

It’s common knowledge that Durant is committed to playing with Kyrie Irving. Letting him walk would only open the door for KD to demand out. Marks is playing with fire if he can’t find a middle ground with Kyrie. — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 25, 2022

Kyrie Irving for Russell Westbrook who says no — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) May 25, 2022

It will be interesting to see if the Nets and Irving can find common ground and work things out. The drama just never seems to end in Brooklyn.

