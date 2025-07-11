“Like Father, Like Son”: NBA Analyst Critiques Bronny James’ Missed 4th Quarter Shot While Bringing Up LeBron James

Bronny James has already had more than his fair share of criticism. Unfortunately, for Skip Bayless, it isn’t enough. The NBA analyst was at it again last night after the Lakers played the Mavericks in an NBA Summer League game, a contest that doubled as the much-anticipated debut for No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. And as it has happened oh so very often, Skip found a way to drag Bronny’s dad, LeBron James, into the conversation.

LeBron has been the consummate professional for the past 22 years, overcoming a laughable level of scrutiny to become the best player of his generation. But at this point, if LeBron ever writes an autobiography, Bayless is going to make it, at least to the footnotes.

The Mavericks won the game 87-85 despite a rough shooting performance from Flagg, but it was a missed three in the final seconds from Bronny that sealed the deal. Skip’s takeaway from the whole affair?

“I have to conclude, like father, like son,” a reference to his ongoing insistence that LeBron, a four-time NBA champ, shrinks in the biggest moments.

Skip’s entire act is rather old and sad, but it gets the views. It’s perhaps why he says what he says. It’s a cynical but effective tactic, and on some level, you have to respect the hustle.

The entire “clutch” debate has been tired for a while, but it’s been made even worse by the supernatural shenanigans that Tyrese Haliburton was able to pull off in the playoffs. Now more than ever, when a player misses a chance to tie or win a game at the end, people like Skip will throw it in their faces.

Michael Jordan, whom Bayless has said is “laughably better” than LeBron, once said, “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

Despite being MJ’s biggest defender in the GOAT debate, Skip has never taken that quote to heart and instead has tried to tear down LeBron, and now Bronny, for missing shots at the ends of games.

Bronny is always going to face an extra level of scrutiny because of who his dad is. That’s part of the deal for trying to make it in his dad’s chosen profession, and it’s safe to assume he lives with that knowledge.

But it costs very little to be constructive in our criticism, especially with millions on social media ready to pile on these same bad-faith arguments we’ve heard for over two decades.