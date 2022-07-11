“Maybe you cook for Michael Jordan, but you’re not cooking Jordan”: Skip Bayless destroys $80 million worth Ja Morant with scathing take

Ja Morant made a bold claim when he said he could take on the NBA GOAT Michael Jordan, but Skip Bayless was having none of it.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard is an up-and-coming superstar in the NBA, and he doesn’t fear anyone. The Grizzlies held the second seed in the west after a near MVP level performance from Morant.

Morant’s injury took him out of the race late into the season, but until then, he was on fire. He averaged 27.4 points per game, 6.7 assists per game, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Memphis finished 56-26, a major improvement from the 38 wins they posted the year before. Morant was named an All Star, and the Grizzlies were slated for a great playoff run. Unfortunately, Ja’s injury bug hit again, and they lost to the eventual champs, the Golden State Warriors, not before taking them to six games though.

Morant’s fearless attitude led to a bunch of crazy but respectable takes. Of course, you like to see some feistiness from a young gun, but he may have taken it one step too far. With an $80 million net worth, Ja decided to take on billionaire and NBA GOAT Michael Jordan.

Skip Bayless destroys Ja Morant for taking on Michael Jordan

Skip Bayless is a big fan of Michael Jordan. He firmly believes Jordan is the greatest basketball player over, not his boldest take, but he’ll go to any length to defend Jordan.

Usually, his statements are focused around downgrading LeBron James. LeBron is Jordan’s closest competitor, and Skip Bayless will take every opportunity to chew him out.

So, you can imagine how Skip felt about someone as young and inexperienced as Morant coming after Jordan. He wasn’t taking it and promptly destroyed him.

So yeah, don’t mess with Jordan, or you’ll get an earful from Skip. Of course, Ja was probably just showing off his confidence. He wants to prove that he won’t back down from anyone, not even the greatest player ever. It’s that kind of attitude that’s going to take Morant to great heights in the league.

