Lil Dicky Claims His Game Was Once Similar to Davidson Stephen Curry

Paul George often manages to get big names from the NBA and the entertainment industry for his podcast. Featuring some household names from Hollywood, how could the latest episode be any different? The latest episode of Podcast P with Paul George had rapper and comedian, Lil Dicky as the guest, who drew some comparisons to none other than Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors superstar has arguably been one of the most influential players since Allen Iverson came into the league. But who would’ve known that Lil Dicky would refer to Steph’s college days to describe his own game?

During the hour-long episode, Lil Dicky was asked to describe his game by comparing it to any NBA player. And this is what the 38-year-old had to say.

“It’s Steph. It’s just how I play. That’s just how I play…I said it when he was a freshman at Davidson. Like, when he was a freshman at Davidson, I saw him and I said, ‘Oh my god. I’ve never seen someone play basketball like me in my life.’ For the first time, I said, ‘Wow. My game translates to a Division 1 level. I can’t believe it.’”

Just so it’s evident, Lil Dicky compared his game to Stephen Curry’s back when he was a Freshman at Davidson and not when he came into the league. And it did not take him long to become Curry’s fan as soon as he witnessed a star in the making.

The 38-year-old rapper immediately rushed down to the Davidson bookstore and purchased Curry’s number 30 college jersey. He even mentioned having Curry’s Freshman year photo as his profile picture on Facebook before.

However, since then, Lil Dicky hasn’t been able to relate much to the Baby-Faced Assassin. In fact, he even went so far as to call Curry mainstream after he got drafted into the league. But in all fairness, the comedian was just trying to save face as The Chef managed to gain some weight, and put on some muscle; something that Lil Dicky wasn’t able to keep up with.

Lil Dicky wasn’t going to get the ‘Stephen Curry’ treatment

Lil Dicky may not make it into most people’s top 10 best rappers of all time. But the 5’9 Pennsylvania native surely can handle his own on the basketball court. That is if and when he’s presented with an opportunity to do so.

Back in 2015, Lil Dicky was part of the BET Experience Sprite Celebrity Basketball Game. Featuring the likes of Snoop Dogg, Floyd Mayweather, and Chris Brown in the starting lineup, Dicky was part of the team’s second five, coached by NBA All-Star, John Wall.

But when the starters were asked to take some time off the court and let the second unit play, Lil Dicky ended up being denied any playing time by Chris Brown. As per Uproxx, here is Lil Dicky’s version of the incident.

“I walk up to Chris, and I’m like, ‘Yo, I’m in for you.’ And he goes, ‘I’m not coming out.’ Then, there’s 11 guys on the court. Everyone is matched up. I’m clearly the odd man. I look to John Wall, like, ‘Coach!’ And John Wall brings me back over. [The] first thing I say is, like, ‘John, get a grip and have some authority on your team.’ It’s humiliating to send me out there and then pull me back in. It’s so emasculating.’”

While Brown may have hogged the spotlight back then, both Chris and Lil Dicky did go on to make Freaky Friday together; a song that peaked at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100. So, in hindsight, everything is cool between Chris Brown and Lil Dicky.