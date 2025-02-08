Lil Wayne Hits Back at Kendrick Perkins for Nicki Minaj Diss While Evaluating Jimmy Butler Trade to the Warriors

Kendrick Perkins’ media career has been largely controversial. The former Celtic big man is extremely outspoken and isn’t easily deterred from saying what he wants to, and at times, what he says, ends up being awfully controversial. His latest take, about the Warriors’ trade window, also lies in the realm of controversy. Perkins made a snide remark at rapper Nicki Minaj’s expense. Lil Wayne, who is close to Minaj, was naturally offended by it. The rapper took a shot at the analyst on his X account.

When the Warriors were shopping around the trade window, rumors emerged that they wanted a reunion with former Finals MVP Kevin Durant. While that didn’t work out, they did get Jimmy Butler, a superstar in his own right. Perkins trolled the organization, claiming they wanted a superstar similar to Taylor Swift or Beyonce, but instead got one closer to Minaj’s level.

“I’m thinking they are gonna go out there and get a Beyoncé or Taylor Swift. They end up getting a Nicki Minaj…and that’s okay.”

Of course, Lil Wayne, who shares a close friendship with Minaj, wasn’t very happy with Perkins’ words. After her fans trolled the 2008 champion, Weezy took it upon himself to add more salt to his wounds. He tweeted out,

“The Warriors thought they was getting a Taylor Swift or a Beyoncé and ended up getting a #kendrickperkins Stop playin bish”

The Warriors thought they was getting a Taylor Swift or a Beyoncé and ended up getting a #kendrickperkins Stop playin bish — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) February 8, 2025

Apart from Wayne, Nicki Minaj’s fans also let their anger be known. They were so determined and tenacious, even Perkins had to backtrack and assuage the crowd’s displeasement.

Kendrick Perkins issues apology to Nicki Minaj

After his initial claim about Butler and Minaj went viral, Nicki’s fans hounded him on social media. The backlash became so intense that the analyst was forced to issue an apology on NBA Today. While his hosts, Malika Andrews, and Udonis Haslem, looked on in amusement, Perkins defended himself from the backlash he was facing.

He claimed that he himself was a fan of Minaj and her music, and hadn’t meant any disrespect by his earlier comparison.

“Lemme apologize to Nicki Minaj and the Barbz. They’ve been on my a**…I apologize. I’m a fan. Please forgive me. I don’t want no smoke.”

Perk apologizes to Nicki Minaj https://t.co/Ojy1kRDMti pic.twitter.com/b7zf1oOiTR — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 7, 2025

That, however, did not control the situation. Minaj’s fans continued their brutal online attack under Wayne’s original tweet. One account even tagged Perkins in the replies, and said, “Can’t play with Nicki name.” In all fairness, the fan was clearly not wrong and Perkins has come to learn it the hard way.