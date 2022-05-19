“Tons of emotions and realizations, time really flies, So proud of you young man”: Savannah James helps son Bronny prepare for prom night

Bronny turns heads as he arrives at his prom night in a sports car dressed in a dapper suit with his date.

Firstborn of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny has been making quite the noise on social media lately. Earlier this year, the seventeen-year-old launched a signature collection with PSD underwear, becoming the youngest athlete to have clinched a deal with the brand.

Like his father, Bronny too appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with his e-sports team. Currently attending high school at Sierra Canyon in LA, Bronny is constantly under the media lens, courtesy of being the son of one of the most famous sports personalities in the world.

The 6″3′ point guard has the attention of most of the nation during his high school games, with several scouts already lining up to take notice of Bronny. The hype around his games increases to ten-folds with King James’ presence on the sidelines.

Recently, Bronny had social media buzzing with pictures of his prom night trending everywhere. James Jr. was spotted arriving in a sports car, dressed in formal attire along with his date.

Social media is amazed at seeing Bronny all grown-up.

Considering how well LeBron knew how to deal with the constant scrutiny from a very young age, we are sure the Lakers superstar has prepared his eldest son the same way too.

Though prom nights are a special event on every teenager’s calendar, it becomes extra special when you’re the son of a living legend like LeBron James. Bronny had everyone gushing as he showed up with his special lady friend at the prom night.

It was an emotional day for Bronny’s mother, Savannah James, who shared some pictures of her eldest son getting ready for the special night.

With there being so much buzz around the youngster, one can only imagine the stir he would create on his NBA debut, especially if LeBron continues to be in the league.