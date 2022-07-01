“Scottie Pippen spent $4.5M on a faulty non-refundable private jet”: How the Hall of Famer encashed his $82M check from Houston Rockets

Post his dynastic run with the Bulls, Scottie Pippen signed an $80M+ deal with the Houston Rockets and decided to pamper himself by purchasing a private jet.

Scottie Pippen has been in the news off-late for his controversial comments on former teammate Michael Jordan, leaving everyone in shock. Pippen hurled a plethora of accusations against MJ in his memoir Unguarded. The Bulls forward didn’t hesitate to wash dirty linen in public.

While he might have earned a lot of criticism for his recent statements on Jordan, one cannot deny Pippen being one of the all-time power forwards. The Bulls wouldn’t have 3-peated twice without the services of Pippen, which is something MJ acknowledges as well.

During Jordan’s sabbatical from the NBA, Pippen managed to keep the Bulls afloat, even having an MVP-caliber year during the former’s absence. However, the seven-time All-Star had his issues with the front office, especially when it came to his contract.

In what many believed, Pippen was underpaid to a large extent compared to his counterparts. Thus the Hall of Famer ensured he was paid a handsome amount to don the Rockets uniform.

Scottie Pippen decided to encash his massive paycheck with the Rockets on a private jet.

Pippen had reportedly signed a contract worth $82M with the Rockets in an attempt to assemble a super team alongside Charles Barkley and Hakeem Olajuwon. Unfortunately, lack of team chemistry and off-court controversies would lead to the Houston team having a first-round elimination.

Nonetheless, Pippen decided to engage in some exorbitant expenses with the fat paycheck he received from the Rockets franchise. The six-time champion decided to take his mode of transportation to another level, purchasing a private jet for $4.3M.

Surprisingly, for reasons best known to him, Pippen didn’t think of testing the jet first, only to find out that his multimillion purchase wouldn’t turn on. Sadly, the jet was non-refundable with the worse yet to come as Pippen would dish out another million for its repair.

Well, it seems like Pippen didn’t have the right minds around to advise him on the tons of moolah he had raked in from the Rockets.

