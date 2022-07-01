Basketball

“Scottie Pippen spent $4.5M on a faulty non-refundable private jet”: How the Hall of Famer encashed his $82M check from Houston Rockets

"Scottie Pippen spent $4.5M on a faulty non-refundable private jet": How the Hall of Famer encashed his $82M check from Houston Rockets
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"My Jatz cracker": David Warner laughs off being hit on the crotch by bail on Travis Head's delivery
Next Article
"Ridiculous": Michael Vaughan questions why Ashwin not playing today in 5th Test at Edgbaston
NBA Latest Post
"Scottie Pippen spent $4.5M on a faulty non-refundable private jet": How the Hall of Famer encashed his $82M check from Houston Rockets
“Scottie Pippen spent $4.5M on a faulty non-refundable private jet”: How the Hall of Famer encashed his $82M check from Houston Rockets

Post his dynastic run with the Bulls, Scottie Pippen signed an $80M+ deal with the…