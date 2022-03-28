Basketball

“Lily thought Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was staged and fake. I think it was real!”: Clippers’ Nicolas Batum asks NBA Twitter for their take on the Oscars debacle

"Lily thought Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was staged and fake. I think it was real!": Clippers' Nicolas Batum asks NBA Twitter for their take on the Oscars debacle
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
”In your highest moments, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you!”: Stephen Curry quotes Denzel Washington, gives his two cents on the Will Smith-Chris Rock situation at the Oscars
Next Article
"I wish we had a day of rest at least": Kyrie Irving after playing 43% of the total games since joining the Brooklyn Nets
NBA Latest Post
"I wish we had a day of rest at least": Kyrie Irving after playing 43% of the total games since joining the Brooklyn Nets
“I wish we had a day of rest at least”: Kyrie Irving after playing 43% of the total games since joining the Brooklyn Nets

A few days after NYC lifts its COVID mandate on Kyrie Irving, the Nets superstar…