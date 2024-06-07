“Literally an X Factor”: Shams Charania Fawns Over Kristaps Porzingis’ Brilliance Against Luka Doncic and Co.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) controls the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the third quarter during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Before the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, many NBA analysts, including Kendrick Perkins, had dubbed Boston Celtics Center Kristaps Porzingis the “X-Factor”. In their 18-point win in Game 1, the Unicorn responded in a riveting fashion to the clarion call and turned in 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks to mark his return from injury after five weeks. Coming off the bench, he added 10 points in the first quarter alone as a 37-20 Celtics run put the game away from Luka Doncic and Co.

NBA Insider, Shams Charania, sang the praises of the Celtics’ Stretch-Five. On the Run It Back pod, the analyst also labeled Porzingis as the “X-Factor” and termed the Celtics’ move to bring him off the bench, brilliant.

He lauded the Latvian’s tremendous energy despite a long pause,

“He was literally an X-factor. We didn’t know what shape he’d be in, how he’d perform… The Celtic knew he’d be ready but they just didn’t know the moment, it is the Finals, haven’t played in five and a half weeks, but he really showed no rust.”

After this performance, it won’t be a surprise if he ends up in his team’s starting line-up. He helped the Celts be a much more potent two-way threat and provided an offensive boost, off the bench. It was natural that the NBA world would congratulate his incredible return from injury.

Kristaps Porzingis is earning immense admiration

During the 2024 NBA Finals Game 1 win, Porzingis shot 8/13 from the field and his field goal attempts were only second to Jayson Tatum. Thus, he used the license to shoot in the Sixth Man quick-scorer role and helped rescue his team amidst a 6/16 shooting night by Tatum.

The Latvian phenom was third in plus-minus with +13. Beyond the stats, it was his scoring that got the team going in what was a struggling shooting night from their preferred three-point range.

Magic Johnson acknowledged Porzingis’ contributions while recognizing the incredible scoring balance of his teammates. On X, he wrote,

“Kristaps Porzingis was the key to the Celtics win tonight! He ignited their offense, scoring 10 points off the bench in the first quarter, and finishing out the game with 20. Five other Celtics followed his lead – Brown (22 points), Tatum (16 points), White (15 points), Holiday (12 points) and Horford (10 points).”

These words also convey the incredible scoring depth of the Celts. They have three major scorers, Porzingis, Brown, and Tatum, who can interchangeably lead the scoring column. Meanwhile, the supporting cast provides ample production, vital to clinch an NBA Finals series.

The Porzingis injection has put the Mavs in the blender but they have the ability to adapt and can still make the Celts’ quest for the 18th championship complicated.