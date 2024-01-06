“Living Life to the Fullest”: LeBron James Shares a Rare Sneak Peak from a Disco Themed 39th Birthday Bash

The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling right now with a 17-19 record, standing 11th in the West. Fans have been disappointed following the Lakers’ recent 4-game losing streak, which comes amidst rumors of unhappiness in the locker room. However, LeBron James, who turned 39 on December 30, appears to be intent on living his life to the fullest. On Instagram, James recently shared a sneak peek into his dazzling 39th Birthday Bash.

Featuring a surprising 80s disco theme, the King posted a series of pictures showing exactly how much fun he, his guests, and his family had during the event. LeBron was seen sporting a retro Afro wig along with a shiny Disco-themed 80s outfit. LeBron posted multiple solo pictures as well.

However, James’ pictures alongside his wife Savannah James, really grabbed the attention of fans. The NBA’s First Lady was seen sporting a beautiful grey dress under a flowing fur-pink gown. She also seemed to be having the time of her life.

“Living Life to the fullest!! The 39th was a STONE COLD MUTHA SHUT YO MOUTH GROOVE !!! As my Queen would say LIVE.LAUGH.LOVE✨✨✨✨,” LeBron wrote as caption.

The event seemingly saw a quick outfit change from James as well, who was also sporting a realtor black suit without a shirt, while dancing with Savannah. The high-profile event seemed to host a plethora of guests, who all seemed to be completely engrossed in celebrating James’ 39th birthday.

LeBron James stays true to tradition with 39th birthday bash

The above series of pictures was not the only update which came out of the event. James also posted an incredible retro-themed Birthday video featuring Kevin Hart.

The stunning clip saw original background music, as James strolled around staying completely true to the character that he chose for the event. Seen dancing around like an 80s gangster, LeBron’s Lobos 1707 whisky also made an appearance in the video.

The clip also included solo dance performances from LeBron and his wife and revealed an extensive list of celebrities who all made appearances on the night.

“And when I say a MOVIE, I MEAN A GOT DAMN BOX OFFICE SMASH !! LET’S GO!! ,” the caption of the video read.

The dazzling party appears to have made all of his guests ecstatic, with people seemingly intent on dancing away the night. While LeBron has enough reasons to worry about where the Lakers are headed this season, he also has earned his leisure to make his 39th birthday, an extremely memorable one.