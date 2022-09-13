Steve Kerr may have had the greatest ever group activity of all time for Stephen Curry and the Warriors

Steve Kerr once had the most perfect group activity planned for Stephen Curry and the Warriors

The Warriors have had a kumbaya-esque feeling in their locker room for multiple years now, no matter who is there. And just how incredible it is needs to be talked about more often.

In a league filled with stars and superstars that aren’t ready to set aside their egos, you have this championship team that consistently looks like the players are all childhood friends. Heck, sometimes everyone looks like they’ve all simple come to a cookout at a friend’s place, while they casually humiliate their opponents.

Now Stephen Curry gets the lion’s share of the credit here. And while that is more than justified, there are other parties that deserve some serious credit as well.

And it appears that fact is something Warriors head coach Steve Kerr set out to prove, just a few short years back.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Steve Kerr made the Warriors watch a hilarious episode of Game Of Zones together

Steve Kerr is easily one of the top 5 coaches in the NBA right now.

When it’s game time, the man calmly analyses the situation the team is in, before formulating the perfect strategy. However, when the man is off the court, he is nothing but a damn good time in a 6’3” package. And back in 2015, he showed it alright.

Take a gander at the liquid gold in the YouTube clip below.

First of all, the creators of ‘Game of Zones’ deserve massive props for creating the series they did, and kept it going for so long. Each and every moment of their work felt absolutely brilliant.

As for the Warriors, good on them to take the joke so well, and in such a heart-warming way together.

Long live Steve Kerr for bringing this whole plan together.

