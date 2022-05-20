“Living like that is a bit*h! Social media gave outlet to guys like me and Michael Jordan”: Dennis Rodman is thankful to get back at mountain-top, opens up on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson

Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls, and everyone from the 90s saw a rise in their fame because of social media in the last few years and Dennis Rodman is thankful.

It’s easy for everyone to forget the past and believe what’s going on now is the best it’s ever been. In sports, despite having decades of highlights and records, recent events make us forget the events of even 25 years ago.

Basketball fans who are most enthusiastically involved in GOAT talks having so much statistical supremacy over other sports should have had it easier to rank greatness.

But like every other sport, the greatness and dominance of the current generation overshadow the previous generation’s achievements. And the internet instead of being a bump in those debates, rather helped the likes of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant to make people forget about the greatness of MJ and the Chicago Bulls.

In 2020, the world was shaken by Bryant’s demise and the spreading COVID-19 which would soon become a pandemic. A docuseries by the name “The Last Dance” came out just when the Lakers and James were about to celebrate their championship victory.

That documentary on Jordan’s whole career, mostly concentrating leading up to his last season with the Bulls, reinstated him as the GOAT. And his teammate believes the same internet and social media must get the credit for that to happen.

Dennis Rodman talks to Mike Tyson about how social media helped Michael Jordan, the Bulls, and himself in getting their place back at the Mountain Top

Sitting opposite to one of the most intimidating personalities on the earth, Dennis Rodman who himself one of the most intimidating and impactful basketball players of all time, talked about what was the impact of social media in getting Jordan and the Bulls back where they belong. Watch this clip from Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

Everybody who had witnessed the basketball in the 90s must have known how good were the Bulls, and still might have all their top-10s from that era while the new generation was pondering upon who’s the best among Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, or Stephen Curry.

GOATs will always be different for all generations but The Last Dance and then the social media has made sure that Jordan, Rodman, and all the true greats of the 90s are never forgotten.

The sport of Boxing is also going less popular with time, it must evolve with the help of social media

Even Mike Tyson and the sport of Boxing in its entirety are real-time proof of the steep decline in popularity over time, despite being the best sport on the planet just a couple of decades back.

But that has also to do with the lack of competition in the sport and other growing MMA art forms and professions, rather than just the less usage of social media by that sport.

As the internet has grown and become one of the biggest platforms for education, the world will need timely education in the form of documentaries and docuseries to keep this generation from forgetting the history of not just sports, but everything else as well.