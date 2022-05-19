“Michael Jordan’s $1.6 billion net worth is miles ahead of Tom Brady’s $250 million”: How Bulls legend cleverly managed off-the-court deals to become the richest sporting GOAT ahead of Tom Brady

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the NBA GOAT and Tom Brady is widely regarded as the NFL GOAT, but the NBA legend definitely has Brady beat in terms of money.

Six championships, five MVPs, and a whole list of accolades weren’t enough for Jordan, he’s also accumulated a massive net worth. As you can probably guess, majority of that wealth definitely comes from deals and contracts outside his actual NBA salary.

Jordan did a lot of that work after his playing days were over, and so maybe one day we’ll see Brady’s face at the top of the sporting billionaires list.

Brady is working on his own off-the-field deals already, investing in NFTs, signing a deal to commentate in he future, and even starting his own clothing brand. However, he still hasn’t reached the level of the Bulls legend.

Tom Brady’s contract with FOX as the lead NFL Analyst is a 10-year $375M deal, per @AndrewMarchand The 🐐 is getting PAID 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/TbANjVVg0e — PFF (@PFF) May 10, 2022

Michael Jordan greatly outnumbers Tom Brady in net worth

So, how much are these two sporting legends worth? Let’s start with Michael Jordan and take a look at his career earnings first. During his time, NBA contracts were definitely not as lucrative as they are right now, but he was still the highest paid player in the league.

In his final season in Chicago, Jordan was earning $33.1 million yearly, a mark that was broken in 2017-18 by Steph Curry. When you account for inflation, Jordan’s contract would be worth $55.2 million which would rank first in the league right now.

From his salaries, Jordan earned about $90 million alone. However, his biggest earnings have come from his endorsements from brands like Hanes, Gatorade, and of course, Nike. His Jordan brand has reeled in massive profits for him, and that combined with the fact that he owns the Charlotte Hornets nets him around $100 million a year.

Brady recently signed a 2-year $50 million deal, laid out mostly through incentives and signing bonuses to help his team out. His extension helped save the Bucs $19 million in salary. Brady has been known for signing lower value deals throughout his career to help his team out, never having the most lucrative contract around. However, he’s still amassed a net worth of $250 million which is insane.

It’s definitely set to shoot up past his playing career too when he can focus more on his business ventures. His TV deal will also net him an insane amount of money when it’s all said and done, and so maybe the billionaire league is in play for Brady.



