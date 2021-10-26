“Lock the f**k in, whooped our a*s’, we gotta wake up”: Anthony Edwards calls out KAT and D’Lo after loss to Zion Williamson-less Pelicans

Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards had some harsh words for his teammates after their poor performance against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are a team, hoping to make the playoffs this season. However, the New Orleans Pelican also has similar aspirations. So, when the two faced off against each other, you would expect both teams to put their best foot forward.

Moreover, the Wolves were coming off a perfect 2-0 record, while Brandon Ingram and company were searching for their first win this season. However, The Minnesota Timberwolves were simply no match against Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas who dominated the entire game.

Post-game, Anthony Edwards called out the Timberwolves for losing the matchup. He stated that everybody was “thinking it’s sweet playing the Pelicans”.

“Wake-up call for sure. Lock-in. Lock the fuck in. Everybody coming in here thinking it’s sweet playing the Pelicans. Whooped our ass. Now our back’s on the wall again. We got to wake up.”

“Wake-up call for sure. Lock-in. Lock the fu*k in. Everybody coming in here thinking it’s sweet playing the Pelicans. Whooped our a*s. Now our back’s on the wall again. We got to wake up.” – Anthony Edwards. 😤 (via @JonKrawczynski) pic.twitter.com/voaZqq2pL7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 26, 2021

It is a good sign, the 20-year old exhibits such enthusiasm to win. This kind of accountability is usually seen in a veteran.

Also Read: “Jaylen Brown really has a Michael Jordan-like dunk package!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Celtics star’s insane overtime poster over Hornets’ Miles Bridges

Losing to the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans is obviously a bad loss. However, it’s something that can provide extra motivation to do well for the rest of the season.

Anthony Edwards calls out superstar teammates Karl Anthony-Towns and D’Angelo Russell

Former first overall pick Anthony Edwards had an amazing night against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 20-year-old ended the game with an impressive 28 points and 9 rebounds.

In the post-game interview, Anthony Edwards was brutally honest about the Minnesota Timberwolves performance. He was particularly harsh about the play of his superstar teammates. He goes on to say –

“We think we the only ones on the team. We got to be willing to pass the ball. There’s no “I” in team. We can’t beat five people with three people.

He further comments,

We beat five people with five people. We got to be willing to play with our teammates. Trust our teammates and like I said share the ball.”

Anthony Edwards on him, KAT and Russell: “We think we the only ones on the team. We got to be willing to pass the ball. There’s no “I” in team. We can’t beat five people with three people. We beat five people with five people.” — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 26, 2021

This came as quite a surprise as KAT had an impressive individual performance, ending the game with 32 points and 14 rebounds.

However, apart from the big three, two Timberwolves starters – Josh Okogie and Jaden McDaniels – were only a combined 1-of-7 from the field. To make things worse, these three starters combined for 61 of the team’s 90 total field goals.

The fact that the two starters in the team has only 7 attempts combined is what exactly Edwards is referring to. Additionally, the reason for their poor shooting efficiency is because of the few chances that were created for them.

Also Read: “Giving out my own pair of shoes… It feels amazing!”: Trae Young reacts to giving away his sneakers to fans for the first time after a magnificent 32 point performance vs Pistons

All that being said, the Timberwolves would hope that Edwards, Towns, and Russell will lead the franchise to the Playoffs in a tough Western Conference.