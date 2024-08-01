mobile app bar

“Locked That Sh*t Up, Boy”: When Stephen Curry Trash-Talked Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

Stephen Curry (30) meets Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant after game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Apart from his struggles off the court, Ja Morant is already turning into one of the premier point guards in the league. Blessed with unnatural athleticism and talent, Morant has already given some of the biggest games in the league a run for their money. However, back during the 2022 WCSF, he did learn a thing or two about Stephen Curry.

An X user recently dug up old footage from the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Specifically, the end of Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference Semifinals.

“I locked that sh*t up, boy.”

This is what Curry had to say to Morant after a big defensive play in the final seconds of the game. Curry, who isn’t known to be a trash-talker, decided to give Morant and the Grizzlies a piece of his mind. 

The 2022 Western Conference Semifinals between the Warriors and the Grizzlies was one hell of a series. The Warriors were salvaging their reputation as one of the greatest dynasties of the 2010s, but they hadn’t won a ring for 4 years. 

Curry and the team were under heavy scrutiny, and the Grizzlies, who had just finished the season as the second-best team in the Western Conference with a 56-26 overall record, were their toughest test yet. Many believed that Morant and Co. would go on to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Unfortunately for the city of Memphis, The Chef made sure to set the tone of the series from the very first game. Curry even had a few words to say to Ja and Jaren Jackson Jr. after the Grizzlies point guard ended up missing the game-winning layup in the end.

“Fun as hell, fellas… come on!”

The Warriors went on to win the first game of the series by a one-point margin, 117-116. And it was a heartbreaking loss for Memphis. Not because of a one-point loss, but due to the performance of their stars.

Morant finished the game with 34 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals for the game, and JJJ had 33 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block.

If you look at the video closely, Morant can be seen smiling at Curry’s trash-talking by the end of the game. And that led to his 47-point outburst and 106-101 win in Game 2 of the series.

Seeing the young guard turn it up a notch, Curry followed the same suit, winning two straight games after Game 2. The Baby-faced Assassin did eventually drop one final game in Game 5 before winding up the series 4-2 with a Game 6 win at home.

