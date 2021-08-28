“Logo LeBron James was unreal!”: Jamal Crawford references interesting video of Laker superstar making shots from half-court

A fascinating video is making rounds on Twitter, where LeBron James can be seen draining shots from the logo way before the 3-point revolution. Jamal Crawford finds it amusing.

Jamal Crawford has had his fair share of spectacular plays during his long career. Popularly known by his nickname “J-Crossover”, Jamal was built for handling the ball at an elite level, possessing a 6’10” wingspan. He was also known for his insane ability to steal 4-point plays at clutch moments.

The 3-time Sixth Man of The Year maintains an active Twitter handle and keeps sharing interesting basketball videos and anecdotes. We can definitely trust his judgment of a play being unbelievably good, and he wasn’t wrong this time too.

LeBron was the ultimate athlete that a team could build around during his early-Cavs years. Built like a tank, he carried severely depleted rosters deep into the playoffs on multiple occasions.

Having that kind of stature definitely helps in being able to keep having a bit of fun with the opposition once in a while, and the 4-time champ never hesitated.

LeBron James made watching the Cavs worthwhile during his early years, and such half-court shots were part of the parcel

Cavs fans absolutely adored LeBron and went to games firmly believing that he would produce something extraordinary. And LeBron did that, routinely. From ultra-athletic drives and dunks to taking seemingly impossible deep shots, young LeBron had everything in his bag.

Not just Jamal Crawford, the video had NBA Twitter going bonkers as well. Some also claimed the Cavs logo was too big, and calling it a “logo shot” was unfair.

I fw Lebron but that Cavs logo was big asl https://t.co/V2FHmGVll4 — 🎡 (@kvngsalazar) August 28, 2021

