“LOL! LeBron James stood all the way across the court during clutch time! GOAT? Nah, Unclutch!”: Skip Bayless launches a variety of assaults of the Lakers’ superstar for being absent during the clutch moments against the Grizzlies

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless takes another chance to attack LeBron James, calls him unclutch for not trying to get fouled at the game’s end

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally off the mark. After losing 8 straight games as a group, they have finally managed to seal a narrow win. They managed to close out the game against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, winning the contest 121-118. It was a game that had 13 lead changes and the game was tied 7 times.

Carmelo Anthony led the way for the Lakers. He scored 28 points off the bench, shooting 10/15 from the field, and 6/8 from the deep. With a 3-pointer in the 3rd quarter, he passed Moses Malone for the 9th spot on the all-time scoring list.

Carmelo passes Moses Malone for ninth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TfUwVTk9c2 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 25, 2021

Anthony Davis recorded 22 points and 8 rebounds, whereas LeBron James ended the game with 19-6-6.

Skip Bayless calls out LeBron James for his absence during clutch time

As someone who made his career around pointing out LeBron James and his flaws, Skip Bayless rarely misses a beat. Tonight was no different. In a game where both the teams had led by double digits at a point, the final minutes were a very close affair. In the last minute alone, there were a lot of fouls made, in order to gain possession, and try to seal the win.

During that time, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony were fouled by the Grizzlies, as they held the possession for the Lakers. However, LeBron James was nowhere to be seen. Skip Bayless used this as material and pointed it out.

LOL, LeBron standing all the way across court, wanting no part of late free throws. Lets AD handle that. GOAT??? Stop it. Unclutch. Runs from the late-game free throw line. Always has. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 25, 2021

On the one hand, it was a smart move by LeBron James to stay in the backcourt and stop a fastbreak, if it happens. On the other hand, for someone as big as the King, not stepping up doesn’t look nice.

However, the game turned out well for them, and they finally secured a win. They are now 1-2 for the season, and would like to improve the record, as they head to San Antonio for their match on Tuesday.