“Long Line to Date Taylor Swift”: Taking a Shot at Pop Star’s Music and $600,000,000 Worth, LeBron James’ Former Teammate Doesn’t Care About Her Relationship

With a net worth of $600,000,000, it is safe to say that Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists in the world right now. Her fan following has gone to another level as her fans, often known as ‘Swifties’, follow her every step. All the commotion even hit the NFL recently, when her relationship with Chiefs superstar, Travis Kelce went viral. This got absolutely everyone talking, including LeBron James’ former teammate, Richard Jefferson. When it came time to reveal his opinion, the ex-NBA player took shots at the pop star and said he doesn’t care about the relationship on the ‘Road Trippin‘ podcast.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift’s relationship status has got the media world in a frenzy, the effect of which can be seen in the increase in Travis Kelce’s Instagram followers. However, while the singer’s fanbase is massive, some do not care for the relationship, as many feel the ‘Swifties’ have overhyped the whole ordeal.

Richard Jefferson takes shots at Taylor Swift

In the latest episode of the ‘Road Trippin’ podcast, co-hosts Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, and Allie Clifton talked about the latest hype to hit the sporting world. The NBA players were unimpressed by the frenzy surrounding the pop star and took shots at her for making money by writing songs about her failed relationships. The following is what Jefferson had to say about the hype.

Advertisement

“This is where you don’t buy into the hype. There is a long line to date Taylor Swift and it moves fast. She has lots of albums and has made a lot of money going through relationships. Do I give a f**k that it’s Travis Kelce’s turn? Not at all. And that’s not disrespectful. I am not talking about her s*x life. I don’t care about who Kim Kardashian is dating. I don’t care about who Taylor Swift is dating.”

The NBA player went on to reference Kim Kardashian as well in his mini-rant. By referring to them as serial daters, the player emphasizes how they make money off their relationships. He believes they are always in the news cycle. As a result, he announced that he simply doesn’t have time for such people. Clearly, Richard was in no mood to hold back on his thoughts about this saga.

Mark Cuban wants Taylor Swift to date a Dallas Maverick

Likely the most involved franchise owner in the NBA, Mark Cuban also caught the Taylor Swift hype train. In fact, he enjoys the clout she brings with her and would even like some of that energy in Dallas. As a guest on ESPN’s ‘First Take’, he publicly asked her if she could date a Dallas Mavericks player.

However, as is common knowledge, Mark Cuban is a shark. His motives for the above request are more than just the hype but also the money that flows with it. Mark acknowledged Taylor Swift as the biggest music star on the planet and mentioned the impact she has on the city’s economies with just one tour. As a shark, he knows an opportunity when he sees one and is always ready to grab it.