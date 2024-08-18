Lonzo Ball Hints at Something ‘Serious’ While Celebrating 3 Years With Girlfriend Ally Rossel

Lonzo Ball frequently keeps his fans in the loop about his rehab progress through social media. He shares montages of his workout drills, offering a glimpse into his dedication and recovery journey. Beyond that, Zo also uses Instagram to give supporters a peek into his personal life.

The Chicago Bulls superstar recently revealed that he completed three years in his relationship with girlfriend Ally Rossel. Both shared photos along with a wholesome message. Rossel, a social media influencer with almost 200,000 followers, called Ball her “favorite person”.

The 26-year-old athlete seemed to be dropping hints about taking things to the next level with Rossel through his captioned Story.

“3 years… Getting pretty serious @allyrossel *laughing emoji* *eyes emoji* *kiss emoji*”

Lonzo Ball is celebrating 3 years with Ally Rossel pic.twitter.com/0A99oFF0WX — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) August 17, 2024

The former UCLA Bruins was in a long-lasting relationship with his then-high school sweetheart, Denise Garcia. However, the two split up in 2019. Not long after, the pass-first point guard began dating Rossel. Initially, the couple only dated for a few months. In 2021, they reunited and have been pretty serious ever since.

With Ball having been injured for the last two and a half years, he’s had a lot of spare time. As evident from their social media activities, he’s used this period to get closer to his girlfriend by traveling to different parts of the world.

However, as the 6ft 6” star is reaching closer to a return to the hardwood, we’ll see a lot less of the two holidaying. Instead, fans may get to enjoy content from Rossel cheering for Zo at the Chicago Bulls games.