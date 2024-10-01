Lonzo Ball Injury Update From Head Coach Billy Donovan, Outlines His Biggest Challenges

Lonzo Ball is set to return to the NBA after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus. While Chicago Bulls fans celebrate the news of their backcourt maestro’s comeback, head coach Billy Donovan remains cautious. He provided an update on Ball’s torn meniscus injury and spoke about the challenges ahead.

On SiriusXM Radio, Donovan admitted that Ball is fit to play in an NBA game for the first time since January 14, 2022. However, questions linger about how much workload he can handle. As a result, the Bulls management has planned to closely monitor the 26-year-old during their three-week training camp this month.

“He has played five-on-five but we don’t know what he is gonna look like throughout the course of 82 games, and necessarily how we’re gonna go about managing that. He will start off slowly in the training camp and we will monitor him.”

Donovan then addressed the biggest challenge Ball might face during the campaign. He pointed out that the Bulls guard could struggle repeatedly to recover properly after games. Meanwhile, the staff might also need to adjust their methods frequently throughout the season to prevent any further injury issues.

“The biggest challenge for Lonzo is going to be the next day. How does he come back after a game? What are gonna be the protocols for him to get ready the next day? What kinda rehab does he need to do?”

“The biggest challenge for Lonzo is going to be the next day…how does he come back after a practice, after a game” @chicagobulls Head Coach Billy Donovan gives us a status update on Lonzo Ball@BGeltzNBA | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/sNoqiGSrcI — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 30, 2024

The concerns are justified given the severity of Ball‘s condition. His first injury occurred during his early years in the league with the Lakers. His reluctance to seek a long-term solution that time eventually cost him in the long run. It reached a point where knee surgery remained the only viable option. During an appearance on Optimistic Bulls Fan this year, he detailed this incident.

“It started on the Lakers when I tore it for the first time. Tore it a couple of more times to the point where there was no more meniscus left… So, I had to get a new meniscus from a donor… and I had to put some new cartilage in as well. All that held up and now I’m back on court.”

Ball has already participated in a few offseason scrimmages, and the footage from those games shows no signs of his injury. This is a positive sign for the franchise. After all, they could greatly benefit from Ball’s presence.

The Bulls missed him dearly during his absence and struggled to cope without him. While it is unlikely that he will immediately post his career-best numbers upon his return, fans still hope for something close to that.