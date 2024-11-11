Lonzo Ball Injury Update (Nov 11th): Will The Bulls Guard Play Against The Blistering Hot Cavaliers Tonight?

Oct 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Bulls beat the Hawks in their previous contest comfortably while recovering from a big loss against the dominant Mavericks. Ayo Dosunmu led the scoring, with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic also contributing. Putting an end to the 4-game losing streak made it especially sweet.

In Lonzo Ball’s absence the team has won only 2 of their 4 games and now stand 9th in the Eastern Conference. Ball, who played his first game this season after a 2-year hiatus, is sidelined again as he recovers from a sprained right wrist.

The Bulls are managing his absence by giving more minutes to Dosunmu and Coby White. This is a good sign for the Chicago team, who have struggled to find good guard depth since Lonzo’s injury and Alex Caruso’s departure.

Lonzo was earlier expected to return from his sprained wrist within 10 days, an expectation that now seems highly improbable. The team’s latest injury report confirms that Ball will be out for the next game. Furthermore, there is now an air of uncertainty about his return date.

Bulls insider K.C. Johnson confirmed the same. Johnson said,

“As for Lonzo Ball, Donovan said he’s still in a splint and that the team “dodged a bullet” with the wrist injury. Tomorrow is the 10-day re-evaluation but with Ball still in a splint, no timetable for his return.”

Luckily, the Bulls’ depth in the backcourt will allow the 27-year-old to recover and make a safe return. If Ball can return to his pre-injury form, he will be a great asset for the team going forward.

The Cavaliers are in historically great form

Chicago Bulls fans will be quite concerned as the team is set to face the Cavaliers on November 11th. The Cleveland team is in historically top form, with an 11-0 win-loss record to their name. They recently secured an intense 5-point victory over the Nets and are looking invincible. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have led the way, with Jarett Allen and Evan Mobley providing size and support.

Both Mitchell and Garland have found a great synergy, sharing the duties of top scorer and ball handler among themselves. They are one of the top duos in the League at the moment and look nearly unstoppable. With Ball sidelined, the disadvantage in the backcourt is even more pronounced for the Bulls.

The former Pelicans guard is one of the most versatile 3-and-d players. His defense and ball-handling are weapons every team desires. Add his incredible distance shooting to the mix and you have what could be one of the top guards in the league.

It’s unfortunate these injuries have kept Lonzo from reaching his true potential. Hopefully, after he returns this time, the 6ft 6″ guard will have positive contribution on the Bulls record.