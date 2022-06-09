Miscellaneous

“Look at these idiots right here! F***ing idiots!”: Paul Pierce gets chippy and clowns the Warriors fans after the Boston Celtics win in TD Garden 

Paul Pierce pulled up today to support the Celtics. The 2008 NBA champion rocked a green jacket and talked smack to the Warriors fans, flashy.
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

