“Look at these idiots right here! F***ing idiots!”: Paul Pierce gets chippy and clowns the Warriors fans after the Boston Celtics win in TD Garden 

Paul Pierce pulled up today to support the Celtics. The 2008 NBA champion rocked a green jacket and talked smack to the Warriors fans, flashy.

The Boston Celtics won, the fans rejoiced, and so did legends who were supporting the team. The one we are talking about is Paul Pierce.

The 2008 NBA champion was out in full force to help cheer up his team. He donned a green jacket with the logos of all the teams he played for and was rocking sunglasses to hide against the bright lights.

How it started vs how it’s going 😎 Paul Pierce is back to support the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals 💪 pic.twitter.com/m4mH3kCVPF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2022

Pierce’s outfit was rather questionable, as it is the middle of June and the sheer size of the jacket might be worrisome. Despite that, his presence lit up the arena. The Celtics love him and it was evident.

Paul Pierce shown on the video bird and Celtics fans go BERSERK 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OY03oq0WtW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2022

Paul Pierce supports the Cs, gets left hanging, and talks smack to Warriors fans!

It was a night of fun for Pierce. He got to see his team take a crucial 2-1 series lead, he was in good spirits.

But, he got left hanging, and it was caught on camera. Quite the sight for haters we presume.

NOOO PAUL PIERCE GOT LEFT HANGING IN THE GARDEN pic.twitter.com/6Iu9CmEChE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 9, 2022

Ultimately, Pierce got the last laugh. He heckled and told Warriors fans to shut up. They will for now.

Paul got the last laugh with these Warriors fans 🤣 @paulpierce34 pic.twitter.com/15NvJmkem2 — Overtime (@overtime) June 9, 2022

Pierce must show up for Game 3. No matter what he does, he needs to. A Celtics win would make his presence even more known. Let’s hope he shows up and provides fans and spectators with more moments to cherish.

