“Paul Pierce offered me $2000 and a $30,000 watch!”: How The Truth motivated The Grindfather, Tony Allen into playing his best basketball

Tony Allen was always a great defensive player. But, timely and expensive motivation from Paul Pierce helped him reach his best.

In 1998, the Boston Celtics drafted Paul Pierce with the 10th overall pick. He quickly gained a reputation as a great all-around player and was given the nickname, “The Truth”.

However, despite his greatness, it would take The Truth 10 seasons before he won himself an NBA Championship. He led a “Big 3” consisting of himself, Kevin Garnett, and Ray Allen to a title in 2008.

Pierce won the Finals MVP, averaging 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. He is now enshrined in the Hall of Fame for his achievements.

Pierce was also a great leader and an even better mentor, as per one of his former Celtics rookies and teammate, Tony Allen.

Paul Pierce offered Tony Allen $2000 and a $30,000 watch in order to motivate him to play his best basketball

To this day, Tony Allen is considered one of the greatest defensive guards of all time. However, no one could tell that was how things would pan out when he entered the NBA as a rookie.

In 2004, Allen was drafted by the Celtics. After joining the team, Paul Pierce one of the team’s more senior players took a liking to him and became a de facto mentor for Allen.

In fact, at the Hall of Fame event five years ago, The Grindfather shared some hilarious stories of how Pierce motivated him to perform better with money and watches. Stories that Allen has recalled time and time again over the years.

It truly is amazing to hear just how much The Truth would do to motivate his rookies. Even if it means losing $2000 and a $30,000 watch to Tony Allen, which he did.