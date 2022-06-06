Basketball

“Paul Pierce offered me $2000 and a $30,000 watch!”: How The Truth motivated The Grindfather, Tony Allen into playing his best basketball

Tony Allen was always a great defensive player. But, timely and expensive motivation from Paul Pierce helped him reach his best. 
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan almost left Nike, until Tinker Hatfield and the Air Jordan 3 came along!": How Nike kept the Bulls legend and made memorable ads with Spike Lee 
Next Article
SL vs AUS T20 Head to Head record: Sri Lanka vs Australia T20I stats and records
NBA Latest Post
Tony Allen was always a great defensive player. But, timely and expensive motivation from Paul Pierce helped him reach his best. 
“Paul Pierce offered me $2000 and a $30,000 watch!”: How The Truth motivated The Grindfather, Tony Allen into playing his best basketball

Tony Allen was always a great defensive player. But, timely and expensive motivation from Paul…