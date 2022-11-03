Looking at Former Doorsdash Rider Matt Ryan Stats Following Lakers Clutch Win Over Zion Williamson and Co.

Nov 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Matt Ryan (37) reacts with guard Austin Reaves (15) and guard Patrick Beverley (21) after scoring a three point basket to send the game into overtime during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Ryan played a crucial role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ second win of the season. With New Orleans Pelicans as their opponents, the lakers headed to a home game on a 1-5 win-loss record. Matt Ryan’s clutch helped the team take the home victory.

The Lakers were really strong going into the first half and were leading by 12 points. However, a comeback from New Orleans Pelicans cut through the LA defense.

By the third quarter, Lakers lead was cut down to just 3 points. The end of the fourth saw Pelicans take a three-point lead with just 7 seconds remaining. Matt Ryan hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to take the game to overtime. Let’s take a look at the player’s stats during the game.

Matt Ryan was clutch against the Pelicans

Matt was just playing his 6th ever game in the NBA while facing the Pelicans. He had played one game for Boston last season but that was the extent of his NBA career until the current season.

With the Lakers, he has played 5 games and is averaging 6 points. However, in the match against New Orleans, Ryan showed traces of being a reliable role player.

In all honesty, Matt Ryan wasn’t all that efficient. He attempted 11 field goals in the game and made just 4 of them. Ryan also attempted 9 three-pointers but was able to convert just 3 of them. His shooting percentage from beyond the arc was 33.33.

All in all, he registered 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist. What turned his performance worthy was the clutch three he hit at the last moment.

Usually, players fumble when given the opportunity to hit such a crucial shot during the dying embers of a game. That is why Matt’s three is seeing so much traction. His ability to convert in such a high stake moment is exactly what the lakers need right now.

Ryan was a DoorDash rider before the start of his NBA career

Ryan’s journey to the spotlight has been nothing short of magical. He has risen from a nobody to a player everyone’s talking about. Although it is still too early to predict an improvement in his overall performance, it is safe to say that he will definitely see a lot more minutes going ahead.

However, before all of this, before he was signed by the Boston Celtics, the 6′ ft 7″ forward went undrafted in 2020. He played in the G-League after his draft. However, that’s not the end of his story.

Apparently, right after his college, the Lakers forward worked as DoorDash and Uber Eats rider to sustain himself. Truly a spectacular turn of events.

