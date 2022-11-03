HomeSearch

Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight vs Magic? Warriors Release Injury Report For the 4x NBA champion

Arjun Julka
|Thu Nov 03 2022

Looking to get past their 3-game losing slump, the Golden State Warriors visit Orlando to face the Magic. Falling 3-5, Steve Kerr and crew have been struggling off-late, far from looking like the defending champions, making a disappointing 34.6% of their shots from 3-point, ranked 19th in the league.

While Stephen Curry continues his incredible run post Finals, averaging 30.0 PPG on close to 40% shooting from beyond the arc, his core teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have looked rusty. There is no denying the talent a Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, or a Jonathan Kuminga possess. Nonetheless, they do lack experience.

As they gear up to face a young Magic team headed by potential ROTY Paolo Banchero, the Dubs aim to get this W on the road. With Coach Kerr and co gearing up for tonight’s contest, doubts loomed over Klay’s availability, currently under the Right Achilles tendon management.

Is Klay Thompson playing tonight?

It’s good news for Dub Nation, as Thompson is available for tonight’s game. It’s been a rough start to the season for the five-time All-Star, who is yet to get off the rust, he gathered over the two and a half years, owing to his back-to-back injuries.

The Warriors guard has visibly looked sluggish, averaging 3.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 2.4 APG on a disappointing 35.1% shooting from the field, including 29.5% from the 3-point line. Klay was recently involved in a back-to-back with TNT analyst Charles Barkley for his ‘father time’ comments at him.

Though Klay should be given concession, considering he’s coming off back-to-back injuries, time is ticking for the 32-year-old. However, the game against the Magic is the perfect chance for Captain Klay to redeem himself against a 1-7 team at the bottom of the eastern conference standings.

