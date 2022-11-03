Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight vs Magic? Warriors Release Injury Report For the 4x NBA champion

Looking to get past their 3-game losing slump, the Golden State Warriors visit Orlando to face the Magic. Falling 3-5, Steve Kerr and crew have been struggling off-late, far from looking like the defending champions, making a disappointing 34.6% of their shots from 3-point, ranked 19th in the league.

While Stephen Curry continues his incredible run post Finals, averaging 30.0 PPG on close to 40% shooting from beyond the arc, his core teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have looked rusty. There is no denying the talent a Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, or a Jonathan Kuminga possess. Nonetheless, they do lack experience.

As they gear up to face a young Magic team headed by potential ROTY Paolo Banchero, the Dubs aim to get this W on the road. With Coach Kerr and co gearing up for tonight’s contest, doubts loomed over Klay’s availability, currently under the Right Achilles tendon management.

Also read: “Age is Catching Up With Klay Thompson and Draymond Green!”: Charles Barkley Highlights Red Flags for Warriors 4 Games Into the Season

Is Klay Thompson playing tonight?

It’s good news for Dub Nation, as Thompson is available for tonight’s game. It’s been a rough start to the season for the five-time All-Star, who is yet to get off the rust, he gathered over the two and a half years, owing to his back-to-back injuries.

Warriors will play all their available veterans in Orlando tomorrow night on the front side of a back-to-back to close road trip. They are in New Orleans on Friday night. They rested only Klay Thompson on second night of first b2b this season. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 2, 2022

The Warriors guard has visibly looked sluggish, averaging 3.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 2.4 APG on a disappointing 35.1% shooting from the field, including 29.5% from the 3-point line. Klay was recently involved in a back-to-back with TNT analyst Charles Barkley for his ‘father time’ comments at him.

Though Klay should be given concession, considering he’s coming off back-to-back injuries, time is ticking for the 32-year-old. However, the game against the Magic is the perfect chance for Captain Klay to redeem himself against a 1-7 team at the bottom of the eastern conference standings.

Also read: “I Didn’t Say he was a Bum, I Love Klay Thompson”: Charles Barkley Responds to Warriors Guard Expressing Hurt on his ‘Father Time’ Comments