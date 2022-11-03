“LeBron James LeBricked again and again”: Skip Bayless Rants While “The King” Goes 4-0 Against Zion Williamson

Nov 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are on a roll. They won their second game in a row and in doing so, they now have a better record than the Brooklyn Nets. Is there a new-found spark to this team?

The Lakers look joyous when they play now. There is an energy about them that screams change. But is it all too soon? Only 7 games into the season, they are 2-5. LeBron and AD were stellar.

Bron tonight: AD tonight:

20 PTS 20 PTS

10 REB 16 REB

8 AST 4 BLK Lakers have won 2 in a row. pic.twitter.com/XKg668EdZ0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 3, 2022

But the swing of emotion is the talking point. Just a week ago, the Lakers were in miserable shape. Their shooting woes had brought in media attention like vultures to a carcass.

Now, it’s as if all is right. While we don’t disparage their hard-fought win against a team as good as the Pelicans, it is still overreacting.

LeBron James hands the reins to his young squad

James wasn’t great in terms of shooting tonight. And instead, it was the new recruits who impressed. Lonnie Walker in particular was in fine form.

Lonnie Walker IV: 28 points

5 threes The highest scorer tonight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aoLr00o4as — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 3, 2022

And of course, the hero of the night, Matt Ryan. The former DoorDasher hit a game-tying 3 to send the matchup to overtime. A flurry of drives helped the Lakers snatch the win.

Their defense is worth talking about. Darvin Ham’s coaching has been brilliant on the defensive end and it finally looks like they have found solutions for their offensive struggles.

Zion Williamson is yet to win against LeBron and Skip Bayless is furious about it

The talk of the town, however, is Skip Bayless’ incessant rant. The man just has to pick a bone with LeBron. He once claimed that Zion and LeBron disliked each other. This interaction proves otherwise.

He also predicted Zion and Pelicans would beat the Lakers.

Shannon has the Westbench Lakers beating Zion’s Pels tonight. I don’t. Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 2, 2022

And he was at LeBron James’ neck for not making shots down the stretch. While the criticism is fair, he is playing in his 20th season.

LeBron LeBricked again and again down the stretch and in overtime – 0-7 in all from three. And the Pels out-gagged him, needing only one free throw to win, missing both. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 3, 2022

Also, the Lakers won today, meaning LeBron is now 4-0 against Williamson. Skip Bayless, eat your heart out.

LeBron is 4-0 vs Zion in his career. pic.twitter.com/OnUYmonrcT — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 3, 2022

The Jordan enthusiast and LBJ hater will be fuming. And he should. The Lakers have earned their stripes, at least for the time being.

