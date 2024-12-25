“Lot I Can Do in 20 Minutes”: Lonzo Ball Discusses Coming Off the Bench and His Minutes Restriction

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles the ball up court against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Bulls star Lonzo Ball returned to action this season after a two-year hiatus and has been slowly and steadily finding his rhythm. The 27-year-old has been on a minutes restriction, which went up from 15 minutes to 20 in December. While fans want the team to unshackle the guard and let him showcase his capabilities, he’s in no hurry to start games and risk aggravating his injury.

Ball has complete faith in his ability to be impactful in 20 minutes and make a telling difference. He told retired guard Gilbert Arenas during an appearance on the Gil’s Arena podcast that he’s content with his game time. Ball wants to be the Bulls’ X-factor off the bench. He said,

“It’s a week-by-week process. We started at 14 [minutes], now we up to 20. I feel like the impact I can make on the game is a lot. [There’s] a lot I can do in 20 minutes. So honestly, right now, I feel comfortable at 20… Obviously I wanted it to get lifted off but I also want to play as many games as I can. The internal discussion is you don’t want to play 35 minutes one night and then I’m out the next two.”

Ball, who’s averaging 5.2 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game, added that he’s not too vexed about the minutes’ restriction. He claimed that he preferred it over being sidelined like he was for two years.

Ball gets candid about return to action

Between January 2022 and March 2023, the Bulls guard underwent three knee operations, including a cartilage and meniscus transplant. The longer he was out, the probability of him returning to the NBA dwindled further. Many believed it was in his best interest to retire.

However, the Bulls guard wasn’t willing to give up. He worked hard, did rehab, stayed determined, and finally returned to action after 1,379 days. Ball told Gilbert Arenas that his battle to get back was the reason why he didn’t mind the minutes’ restriction. He said,

“It’s a blessing man. First and foremost, to even play, even though it’s not as many minutes as I would like. Just to go out there and be productive around my teammates. It’s been a joy for me.”

The 27-year-old is in no rush to play 30-35 minutes a night, suffer a setback, and become sidelined again. Above all, Lonzo Ball is keen on being available in each game, regardless of how much game time he’s afforded.