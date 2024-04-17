“Lot of Motivation”: Anthony Davis’ Words From Lakers Media Day Resurface After Nuggets’ 1st Round Matchup Decided

Apr 14, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers booked their berth in the playoff following their 110-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament. LA’s reward for winning beating the Pelicans is a first-round series against the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets. It’s a repeat of last season’s Western Conference Finals, where the Nuggets thrashed the Lakers 4-0 en route to winning their maiden title. The re-match was something Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James had asked for before the season kicked off.

Advertisement

All thanks to LeBron James‘ 23 points, nine assists, and nine rebounds, and Anthony Davis‘ 20 points and 15 rebounds, which made the re-match possible. The first-round series will present LA with an opportunity to avenge the humiliating defeat. It seems like Davis saw this game coming as on the Lakers’ media day before the season commenced, he had said,

“It was just a lot of talking. We get it, y’all won, but me and Bron had some conversations… we can’t wait [to play them].”

Talking about the motivation from last year’s clean sweep loss, Davis added,

“But it’s a lot of motivation like you want to win anytime you lose, it’s motivation to get ready for the next season. Try to compete for a championship so that in itself is motivation.”

Davis and co. were miffed about the Nuggets broadcaster Vic Lombardi trolling the team and introducing head coach Mike Malone at the championship parade as the ‘Lakers’ daddy.’

The Lakers manifested getting an opportunity to face the Nuggets in the playoffs and their wish came true. Eliminating the defending champions at the first hurdle in the playoffs would be the perfect revenge for Davis and the team.

Anthony Davis and the Lakers’ terrible record against the Nuggets

Since Anthony Davis’ proclamation about his conversation with LeBron James about beating the Nuggets, the Lakers have faced them thrice and are 0-3. Including last season’s Western Conference Finals, LA has lost eight straight games against Denver.

Davis’ performances against the Nuggets have also left much to be desired. Per Statmuse, in his last eight outings against Denver, the center has averaged 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, on 49.3% shooting. Davis’ primary defensive assignment against the Nuggets, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, has feasted against the Lakers.

In his last matches against LA, the reigning Finals MVP has averaged 26.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks.

Davis and the Lakers have had an abysmal time against the Nuggets. It’ll take a monumental effort from LA to upset Denver and advance to the Conference semifinals.