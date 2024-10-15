Lou Williams Sees Nothing Wrong with LeBron James Having His Son Bronny Drafted to the Lakers

As we get closer to the start of the regular season, the NBA community keenly waits for the league’s first father-son duo to make history on the hardwood. It’s an enviable situation for LeBron James – and one that has also invited criticism for him and the Lakers organization.

However, amidst speculations about Bronny’s abilities, three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams came out and defended the James family.

On the ‘Run It Back’ podcast, Williams and Chandler Parsons discussed LeBron and Bronny James’ impending debut together. Parsons declared that he sees nothing wrong with LeBron influencing Bronny’s inclusion on the Lakers roster.

In fact, he claimed that he would do the same if he were in LeBron’s position.

“If we had that kind of juice and power like LeBron, I would do the same goddamn thing,” Parsons commented. “1000%,” Williams agreed.

Parsons and Williams were never All-Stars, but they are parents. Both players admitted they would happily pull strings to make this happen for themselves – if they could.

Parsons also touched on the news that the Lakers intend to field Bronny and LeBron together on opening night itself. He agreed with the decision because it helps the team “avoid this media circus, avoid all the hoopla of when it’s gonna, where it’s gonna happen,” the former small forward shared on ‘Run It Back’.

As excited as the NBA community is for this historic moment, it’s unlikely anybody is looking forward to it as much as the Akron Hammer.

LeBron James says playing alongside Bronny feels “not real”

On Sunday, October 6th, Bronny James turned 20 and celebrated his birthday in historic fashion. He was subbed in during the second quarter of the Lakers’ pre-season game against the Phoenix Suns, recording his first on-court minutes in professional basketball alongside his father.

“I mean, for a father, it means everything. For someone who didn’t have that growing up, to be able to have that influence on your kids…And ultimately, to be able to work with your son, I think that’s one of the greatest things that a father could hope for,” LeBron James said after the game.

There are still growing pains for the father-son duo as the two committed three turnovers in their first few minutes on the court. However, their entire dynamic was beautifully summed up in a play where LeBron set a screen for Bronny so his son could get an open look for a three.