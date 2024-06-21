“Loud A** Arena, I Hear This Hissing”: Kobe Bryant ‘Embodying’ The Black Mamba Rendered Julius Randle Speechless

It has been over four years since the world lost Kobe Bryant but his untold stories still live on to this day. Another Mamba story that just uncovered was from the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s former teammate Julius Randle. Joining Carmelo Anthony on his podcast, Randle gave the fans and the audience another ‘Mamba Mentality’ moment from the five-time NBA champion.

Advertisement

Julius Randle appeared on the 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony. Joined by The Kid Mero, he asked Randle if the rumors were true about Bryant hissing like a snake during games. And it took Julius back to his Lakers days while also clearing the air once and for all.

“Yes, yes. So he used to—It was a preseason game and we were in San Diego or something. I was a rookie and we was playing Golden State. And I’m bringing the ball up the court and hear this(imitates hissing noises). This loud a** arena, I hear this hissing and they like, ‘Yeah, 2-4 want the ball, 2-4 want the ball.’ so, it’s crazy.”

Kobe Bryant carried The Black Mamba moniker with pride. There have been numerous stories where former players and stars of the league lauded Bryant’s work ethic. But that wasn’t his entire ‘Mamba Personality.’

Every time Bryant stepped onto the court, he was a different man altogether. It was during his time on the floor when fans could witness The Black Mamba personality taking over. Here is an example of his impeccable focus while embodying that very same mentality.

Bryant himself used to say that he had to differentiate between the man he was and the man he’d become while on the court. And even Julius Randle seconded that.

“It lets you know how he was mentally bro. He really dived into the character of The Black Mamba when he was out there on the court. He turned into a different human being. He embodied it, for real.”

Randle on his time with Kobe Bryant

Julius Randle spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. Out of those four seasons, Randle had the opportunity to share the court with Kobe Bryant during his last two years before he announced his retirement.

According to BasketballNetwork, Randle dove into those years, spending time with Bryant during his twilight years and the things he picked up from the five-time NBA champion.

“I just got to see up close somebody like sacrificing everything for their craft… Things that Kob said to me back then make more sense now. I’ve never seen somebody as particular and detailed about their craft… I’ve been at a workout with this dude at five o’clock in the morning, and we doing defense for two hours.”

Some of Kobe’s relentlessness may have rubbed off on Randle as he went on to become a three-time All-Star and a cornerpiece for the New York Knicks franchise. But hearing Bryant hiss on the court was something that still baffles Randle to this day.