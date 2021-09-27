“LeBron James should be treated with the same respect as Barack Obama”: Baron Davis and Gilbert Arenas shed light on Lakers superstar’s incredible NBA journey on and off the court

Baron Davis and Gilbert Arenas have seen LeBron James come up, take over the basketball world and become his own living legend.

They were both players talented and good enough to understand LeBron’s mentality as a competitor. Both of them have also seen James take on challenges that had hitherto never been done before.

Given their talent levels and their shared experiences with LeBron, their bird’s eye view of the league is a lot closer to reality than that of most basketball fans.

Thus, they are able to connect both as basketball fans and as NBA players to the Lakers superstar. It allows them to view his contributions to the sporting world without the bias that an old-timer might have.

Both of them have spoken glowingly about James over the years. Baron’s recent interview with Fubo Sports underlines just how highly James is regarded around the league and by retired players.

“LeBron James should be treated with the same respect as Barack Obama”: Baron Davis

Baron Davis broke down exactly what LeBron has done over the years to create his unique legacy as a basketball GOAT. In his eyes, James has done things better in his career than even the likes of Kobe or Jordan did.

The former All-Star didn’t get all controversial, but he laid out the truth about the Lakers superstar about as impartially as impossible while giving him props:

“The dude came in at, what, 17-18 years old. He already had the hype, right? They already compared him to Mike, they already compared him to Kobe, they already compared him to so many motherf***ers out there. And all he did was carve out his own space.”

“All he does, is help kids, all he does is invest in companies, all he do is make movies, pay your way for entertainment. All he’s doing, is putting his homies on.”

“So with the whole Miami thing and all that, motherf***er when you’re that talented, you need some dogs with you. And that gave him the ability to take on the responsibility of carrying the league now.”

“So man, they need to get back out of here and give LeBron a holiday. Where he gets a month off. Or treat him like Obama, bro, we should be treating LeBron James with the same respect as we treat Obama with.”