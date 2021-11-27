“Travis Scott was recently captured golfing with Michael Jordan and Mark Wahlberg”: The American rapper makes his first public appearance since the Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Hip hop artist Travis Scott was seen out for the first time, playing golf with Michael Jordan and other celebrities after Astroworld Tragedy which occurred earlier this month

Travis Scott is all over the news since the tragic incident that happened in his music event Astroworld in Houston. A stampede during Travis’s performance caused around 10 deaths, and 100 or more people being injured.

Since then the artist has faced backlash on the internet and has found himself in multiple lawsuits filed against him. So far the total amount of lawsuits is worth somewhere around $2.7 Billion.

After the incident, Travis has promised to pay for the funeral cost of all those who died in the incident and to provide free online therapy for those who attended his festival through BetterHelp.

Recently Scott had to face backlash after he was found golfing with the likes of Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg, and other celebrities.

Travis Scott shot his famous music video FRANCHISE in Jordan’s ‘23’ mansion in Chicago. In 2018 Scott collaborated with Nike and Jordan Brand to make his signature shoes.

Jordan is known to play golf since his years in the NBA. There are many celebrity tales about Jordan’s golf passion. Actor Samuel L. Jackson once shared his experience playing with MJ in the past. He said MJ would ” bet amounts of money that made you uncomfortable.”

It is through golf MJ bonded with the Dream Team coach Chuck Daly, despite their rivalry in the NBA since Chuck was the coach of Badboy Detroit Pistons.

But controversies also came through Mike’s love for the golf course. In 1992, MJ admitted in the court he gave a $57,000 check to a professional golfer on trial on drug and money-laundering charges as a payment for a gambling debt. It looks like MJ can never outrun controversies around his golfing.

