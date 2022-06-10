“Despite making $250M worth of earnings Dirk Nowitzki carried leftover food wrapped in foil to games”: Mavericks legend was a creature of habit

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki made over $250M in his NBA salaries but would bring food wrapped in foil for the games.

A top-10 all-time power forward, Dirk Nowitzki, served as a pioneer for thousands of overseas aspirants who dreamt of making a career in the NBA. The German native spent his entire career in Dallas, playing 21-seasons for the Mavericks, the second-longest career after Vince Carter’s 22-seasons.

One of the crucial factors that contributed to his splendid legacy was his loyalty to the Mavericks. Despite being lured by big market teams like the Lakers and Rockets, who were willing to pay him the moolah, Dirk remained loyal to the city of Dallas.

The former MVP played a crucial role in making the Mavericks a relevant franchise in the heavily cluttered NBA market. Dirk did it the right way, winning his and the Mavs franchise’s first championship in 2011, beating the Big 3 of the Miami Heat.

According to reports, Dirk earned over $250M playing in the Mavericks uniform. Thus it was surprising to see the former Finals MVP bring leftover food wrapped in foils to the games.

A member of the Mavericks PR staff reveals the reason behind Dirk Nowitzki alleged cheapskate habits.

Dirk played professional sports till the age of 40, despite undergoing several injuries, the worst being his recurrent ankle issue. Nonetheless, the fourteen-time All-Star averaged a career 20.7 PPG, 7.5 RPG, shooting 47.1% from the field and 88% from the free-throw line.

The seven-foot center was one of the most versatile big men, with elite scoring ability and not to forget his iconic fadeaway jumper. Thus one must wonder how he managed to sustain at a high level for so long, the answer being his strict discipline.

While Dirk was trolled several times for walking to the arenas with food wrapped in foil, the real reason behind this habit was his dedication and will towards the game.

Dirk Nowitzki always brings leftovers to games, and we love him for it. https://t.co/ChMWmnoYrt pic.twitter.com/0fO3nI4OxC — SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) December 10, 2015

According to Clair McNear of SBNation,

“Yes, in Dirk’s old age he has gotten very particular about his diet,” the team explained. “So, that said, he brings his own food to eat after the game. The plate that he always walks around with is his to-go plate that he brings his food on every game. He is a creature of habit, for sure.”

It was Dirk’s endearing simplicity and his humble nature, which separated him from the rest. No. 41 never chased the glitz and glamor of being an NBA superstar.

