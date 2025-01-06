Love and Hip-Hop Star Nikki Mudarris Reacts to LaVar Ball Lauding Her With Rolls-Royce Anecdote

LiAngelo Ball may not be suiting up for an NBA squad like his brothers, but the former Chino Hills star has definitely been making moves off the court. Ball welcomed a baby girl with Love and Hip-Hop star, Nikki Mudarris, last month, the couple’s second child together. The pair appear to be in a serious relationship and LiAngelo’s father, LaVar, certainly approves.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with VladTV, the 57-year-old talked about his son’s girlfriend, complementing Mudakris for carving her own path without taking advantage of LiAngelo.

“I love [Mudarris],” Lavar said. “I’m like, Gelo, how many girls have you had where you go to they house? This the only one that got her own spot in Beverly Hills.” The former reality star replied to the post with several heart emojis, insinuating that the love is reciprocated.

Nikki knows LaVar Ball appreciates her pic.twitter.com/Otzg7eEgHv — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) January 5, 2025

LaVar dove into how Mudarris originally had a pink Lamborghini Urus with a baby seat crammed in the back. But when she realized that the vehicle would be too small, the 34-year-old told LiAngelo that she was considering upgrading to a Rolls Royce Cullinan to support her growing family.

“Two weeks later, she get [the Rolls Royce]. Not my son’s money, using her money,” LaVar added. He appreciated how his son’s life partner put the priorities of her family first.

The former Big Baller Brand CEO lauded Mudarris, sharing that she has also been taken advantage of for her fame and riches. LaVar believes she’s a great addition to the family because her and LiAngelo understand each other’s lifestyles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBALL CHRONICLES (@_bballchronicles)

LaVar also acknowledged how Mudarris’ family has built their own business empire. “She business-fied, her family like that,” he continued, mentioning that her family owns a line of strip clubs.

Both the Ball and Mudarris families have made quite the name for themselves over the years, which makes LiAngelo and Nikki’s coincidental first meeting all the more surprising.

Ball and Mudakris met while on a hike

According to Nikki, the pair met while on a hike with no knowledge of the other’s notoriety.

“We ran into each other when we’re at Runyon Canyon walking our dogs. We exchanged numbers and just went from there,” Mudarris told Sheen Magazine.

While there is no clear timetable as to when their relationship officially began, the two obviously made a noticeable first impression on each other.

After having their first child in July 2023, Ball and Mudarris now have a family of four. While it seems LiAngelo is still attempting an NBA comeback, at least he has someone to fall back on if that dream doesn’t work out.