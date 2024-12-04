“Love Anthony Edwards”: De’Aaron Fox Wishes More People Talked Trash to Him, Reveals Ant-Man Didn’t

During his appearance on ‘Run It Back’, De’Aaron Fox revealed to Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons his love for trash-talking. While historically players have talked smack to somebody to get under their skin, Fox seems to regret opponents not subjecting him to enough trash-talking.

“You know what’s crazy? People don’t talk trash to me a lot. My teammates, my coaching staff is always like ‘Man we need to pay somebody, to put them in the front row, so they can talk to you’…to get me going,” the Sacramento Kings star said.

When Parsons asked if Anthony Edwards was talking trash to him because it looked like he was, the 26-year-old clarified that that wasn’t the case.

“Ant wasn’t talking trash, he’s like ‘Good shot boy.’ Just stuff like that. Like, I love Ant but I love when people talk trash to me. I wish I got it a little bit more,” Swipa added.

"I love @theantedwards_. I love when people talk trash to me. I wish I got it a little bit more." Anthony Edwards 🤝 De'Aaron Fox@swipathefox's full interview 📺 https://t.co/rf97duCjzo@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/RcSybz7xAe — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) December 3, 2024

It makes sense that D-Fox values a heated game given that his favorite player growing up was Russell Westbrook. Even today, as a veteran in the league, Russ brings a level of competitiveness and desire that is hard to emulate.

Fox believes he would benefit from such an atmosphere. After all, the best players rise when they are provoked and the 2023 All-Star wants to prove himself to be a star of that caliber. Even without the trash talking though, Fox is having a dominant year, posting a career-high 27.5 points per game.

His game against Edwards’ Wolves saw the guard post a career-high 60 points. This does lend credence to the idea that Fox would rise even further in a more competitive environment. And who better to bring it about than the league’s youngest and most ferocious trash talker?

Anthony Edwards has already built a reputation

Partly due to his involvement with Team USA at the Paris Olympics and partly due to his recent playoff success, Ant-Man has become a feared opponent in just his fourth NBA season. He exudes confidence with every move and with the Timberwolves’ middling start to the season, he has repeatedly put the team on his back. With that responsibility often comes pressure, but for Edwards, it just feeds into his otherworldly confidence.

This was particularly evident with how comfortable he looked on the Olympic roster. His 26 points against Puerto Rico made Edwards the youngest player to score 20 or more points in an Olympic game since 2008. Jrue Holiday labeled him the biggest trash talker on the roster, stating, “He’s a great player and you’ll see him trash-talking for a very, very long time.”

Ant hasn’t held back against any opposition, channeling another Minnesota great – the Big Ticket, Kevin Garnett. His ferocity has even helped him earn the respect of his favorite player, Kevin Durant.

Given his growing confidence and skillset, it makes sense why Minnesota would choose to hone in on him as the future of their franchise.