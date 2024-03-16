mobile app bar

“Lower Tier Superstar”: 3x NBA Champ Drops Honest Take on Anthony Edwards Becoming Face of the NBA

Prateek Singh
Published

Danny Green and Anthony Edwards. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards is steadily earning a name for himself. The 22-year-old is already being mentioned alongside some of the biggest stars of the game. Recently, Danny Green gave his stamp of approval to Ant-Man, declaring his arrival in the superstar realm. On a recent episode of ‘Inside the Green Room with Danny Green’, the 3-time NBA champion talked about Edwards’ potential to become the face of the league.

Green said that Edwards is definitely on his way to taking over the league as he possesses all the required qualities of a superstar. However, there are a few things that Ant-Man needs to do before people start acknowledging him as the face of the league. The biggest hurdle for him would be his performance in the upcoming playoffs.

The Wolves are currently third in the Western Conference and Edwards has been one of the key players for his team. He is averaging 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.3 steals, per game while shooting 46.3% from the field.

Green said, “He’s the lower tier superstar…he could bump up that superstardom with his playoffs performance.” The ex-NBA star believes that Edwards will need some help from his team to reach that status by the end of this season. He said that if the Wolves remain healthy throughout the playoffs and aid Ant-Man’s game in the next few months, his status as the face of the league will be undeniable after that.

Anthony Edwards wants to be the face of the NBA

Being the face of the league is a big honor and responsibility. So far, only a handful of superstars have been able to carry that load on their shoulders. However, it’s time to make way for Anthony Edwards as he has been ready to take up this spot for a while.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

During a conversation with Bleacher Report in 2022, Edwards said,

“I want to be an All-Star. I want to go deep in the playoffs, definitely past the first round. In five years, I want to be the face of the league and have a couple of MVPs by then and have a ring. In five years, I would expect to go to the Finals for sure.”

By 2024, Ant-Man has made two All-Star appearances, his team is looking steady for the upcoming playoffs, and he is getting major shoutouts for being the face of the league. All that’s left on his five-year bucket list is the MVP titles and the ultimate joy of winning a ring.

Now, the Wolves look well on track for a title run this season with KAT and Edwards leading the front. It is hard to predict which way this tournament will turn but Ant and Co. seem like a strong contender, so far. If he manages to win a championship in the next two years, he’d deserve credit for predicting future outcomes as well.

