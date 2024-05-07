mobile app bar

“Should’ve Been a Hawk”: Trae Young Sends Out a Cryptic Tweet Following Anthony Edwards Receiving Support From Georgia

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
Published

Mar 13, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) reacts with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves have emerged as one of the hottest teams in this season’s playoffs. After sending the Phoenix Suns home with a sweep, they look strong against the Denver Nuggets cornering them down a 0-2 hole in the second round. The young guard Anthony Edwards is brilliantly leading his team to establish himself as one of the faces of the NBA. His game is earning him praise from all around, including his home state of Georgia.

This sentiment reverberated on X after the account ‘Everything Georgia’ posted that the entirety of the Peach State was rooting for Ant-Man in the playoffs. Interestingly, the replies to the tweet featured the Atlanta Hawks front-man Trae Young, who wrote,

“Should’ve been a Hawk to start, but that’s for another day..” 

This urge goes back to the 2020 NBA Draft. The Hawks could have very well picked Anthony Edwards, as the odds were in their favor of landing a top-four pick. However, they dropped to No.6 and eventually drafted the power forward Onyeka Okongwu, who continues to play for the team. The Timberwolves selected Edwards as the first overall pick in the same draft.

Young resonates with several Hawks fans who were expecting Edwards to play for his hometown team in Atlanta. Nevertheless, the prospect of Anthony Edwards playing alongside Trae Young at the Hawks fascinates many, to this day.

Can Trae Young team up with Anthony Edwards in the future?

The Atlanta Hawks have struggled for the past few seasons, failing to replicate their iconic 2021 playoff run. This season also ended in disappointment after the Hawks failed to qualify for the playoffs. Some rumors suggest a likely break-up of the backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in the off-season.

However, the outcomes could have been entirely different if the Hawks could have picked Anthony Edwards by winning the draft lottery. With Trae Young’s future becoming more uncertain, the Hawks can soon trade their star point guard in the off-season. Rumors around a linkup have been floating ever since Edwards and Young appeared in a Sprite bottle ad in 2022.

However, with Edwards emerging as a cornerstone for the Minnesota franchise, he seems likely to remain with them rather than move to a rebuilding team like the Hawks. As for Young, it is more likely for him to team up with Victor Wembanyama as the San Antonio Spurs actively look to add another star alongside the French prodigy.

