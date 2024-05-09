Before Taking 2–0 Lead vs Nuggets, Anthony Edwards Blatantly Dismissed Jamal Murray as ‘Motivator’ Like Kevin Durant

Minnesota Timberwolves have already conquered the Nuggets home, Ball Arena. Anthony Edwards led a defensive masterclass against the Denver side, even in the absence of this year’s DPOY, Rudy Gobert. While the series has been humiliating for the defending champs, thus far, Edwards’ antics are adding insult to injury, as the 22-year-old has been taking shots at Jamal Murray since before the start of the series.

After sweeping the Phoenix Suns in the first round, the Wolves were en route to playing the Nuggets. Before the two matched up, Edwards was asked if he had the same kind of motivation facing the superstar duo of Denver as he did with his childhood idol, Kevin Durant.

Edwards looked “offended” at the reporter’s question, quickly firing back with an answer,

“Naah, these guys are three, four years older than me, man.”

The Edwards-Durant battle was a seminal moment in the league, signifying the passing of the torch from one generation to the next. For Edwards, the previous series was against a true “OG” of the sport, while the upcoming contest didn’t possess the same. Murray is more of a peer for Ant-Man. He added,

“Hell, Naw! Like I said, what is he 27? I am finna, a turn 23 dog, KD 36, 35. Come on, man.”

Moving forward, Edwards clarified that he meant “no disrespect” to Murray, even mentioning that he respected Denver as a team. But when it came to admiration, he didn’t seem to attach that tag with Denver, which was visible in the first two games.

Anthony Edwards has no respect for the defending champions

Over the first two games against the Nuggets, Edwards has looked unstoppable, as he had a 43-point showing in Game 2. The opponents will have to look for an answer for Edwards soon, as the series is only poised to get tougher for them. On the flip side, the Timberwolves side will look to close out the series at home, similar to their first-round match-up with Pheonix.

If it was a preview of what was to come, the Nuggets might be the second team to get swept by the Timberwolves this season. The only two teams that appear to be performing at the same level as Minnesota are the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as a possible Shai-Edwards matchup is looking like a real possibility moving forward.

But prematurely counting out the Denver Nuggets and this season’s MVP Nikola Jokic is not advisable either. Fans expect a comeback from the Denver side, and their counter-punch must include a big performance from Jamal Murray. The 27-year-old has been abysmal since he sent the Lakers home off a buzzer-beater in Game 5 of the first round.