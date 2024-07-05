Luka Doncic and Co. Would Have Won NBA Finals With Klay Thompson This Year, Claims Skip Bayless

The recent acquisition of Klay Thompson by the Dallas Mavericks has planted the seeds of a potentially bright future in Texas. While the NBA world has taken an optimistic view about the prospects, Skip Bayless has voiced a contradictory narrative. The analyst pointed out how Luka Doncic and Co. would have won this year’s NBA Finals with the Splash Brother by their side.

Advertisement

During the latest episode of The Skip Bayless Show, the 72-year-old outlined how Thompson could have bailed the Mavs out during the series. With years of postseason experience, Bayless believed that the 34-year-old was well-equipped to rescue the franchise from its troubles. Expressing his thoughts, he declared,

“If somehow you could have turned back the clock and had Klay Thompson on this past year’s Dallas Mavericks team, that team with Klay beat Boston in the NBA Finals. When Luka [Doncic] went cold, and Kyrie [Irving] went even colder, you don’t think Klay could have made some threes?… After he has played now 33 games in the NBA Finals and 158 playoff games…Klay would have made the difference”.

The Mavs with Klay Thompson would’ve beaten Boston in the NBA Finals this year. @RealSkipBayless explains pic.twitter.com/ZWATT0gRHc — The Skip Bayless Show (@SkipBaylessShow) July 4, 2024

Despite sounding utopian, Bayless’ statement remained valid to a certain extent. Thompson was an integral part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty in the last decade. He played a key role in paving the way for their three championship wins during this phase before helping the franchise secure another title two years back.

On top of this, his performances in the NBA playoffs have always been exemplary. Averaging 19.2 points per game in 158 appearances, Thompson often became a difference-maker with his three-point accuracy of 40.5%. During the Finals, in particular, his displays remained unfazed while registering a win record of 4-2 in his favor.

All these points toward the pedigree Thompson carries as a playoff competitor. As a result, the Mavs fans have much to look forward to with each of their three superstars bringing different skill sets to the table.

How will Klay Thompson fit into the Dallas Mavericks’ plans?

Thompson’s presence could turn the franchise into a more potent attacking force than it already is. His three-point shooting skills are bound to cause the opposition a headache. At the same time, it may help the Mavs stretch the floor as its rivals can not afford to leave the latest recruit wide open.

This could, in turn, provide Doncic and his number two, Kyrie Irving, with the much-needed space to operate. After all, both of them prefer to have the ball in their hands while dictating the plays. And just in case, they run into trouble at any point, they can now confidently pass the ball to Thompson to make the difference.

So, the complementary attributes of this trio undoubtedly provide the roster with a great balance. Consequently, the franchise can again aim for a deep run in the upcoming season. More importantly, they are currently better positioned to fulfill their goals.