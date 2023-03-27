“Let’s Not Speculate About Luka Doncic Too”: Reporter Highlights ‘Andrew Wiggins’ Rumors’ To Stop Fans From ‘Labelling’ Mavs Star

The NBA community ashamed itself a few days ago when it supposedly came up with ugly Andrew Wiggins rumors involving his partner and kids that led to a gigantic storm on social media.

Draymond speaks on the Andrew Wiggins rumor: “you don’t know what someone is dealing with, and then you make them deal with that?!”

Now, Luka Doncic is facing something “besides basketball” and would be at the risk of sharing the same fate as the Warriors star.

Luka Doncic on the risk of getting himself Andrew Wiggins rumors

Luka Doncic and Co are 0-4 in their last four encounters and are at risk of missing out on the Playoffs completely. And after he made his last press conference following the first loss against the lowly Hornets, there are chances of him facing the same issues as Wiggins had to deal with, besides whatever was going on with him already.

But some level-headed people like this journalist from Guardian US, want fans to not repeat such shenanigans again.

i really hope we can learn from the andrew wiggins stuff and not speculate about what’s going on with luka. he said he’s dealing with things “besides basketball” and hopefully people can just take him at his word on that https://t.co/oUYRJT9oU8 — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) March 26, 2023

Obviously, the type of people that started the Wiggins story is not going to be bothered about this idea of respecting somebody’s personal life and space. But what else can be done except for requesting them not to?

But can the Mavericks deal with this issue in time? Or the season is over for Mark Cuban’s team after assembling the most sensational backcourt duo in the NBA? We would have to wait and watch to find out.