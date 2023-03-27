HomeSearch

“Let’s Not Speculate About Luka Doncic Too”: Reporter Highlights ‘Andrew Wiggins’ Rumors’ To Stop Fans From ‘Labelling’ Mavs Star

Akash Murty
|Published 27/03/2023

“Let’s Not Speculate About Luka Doncic Too”: Reporter Highlights ‘Andrew Wiggins’ Rumors’ To Stop Fans From ‘Labelling’ Mavs Star

Credits: USA TODAY Sports & Twitter

The NBA community ashamed itself a few days ago when it supposedly came up with ugly Andrew Wiggins rumors involving his partner and kids that led to a gigantic storm on social media.

Now, Luka Doncic is facing something “besides basketball” and would be at the risk of sharing the same fate as the Warriors star.

Luka Doncic on the risk of getting himself Andrew Wiggins rumors

Luka Doncic and Co are 0-4 in their last four encounters and are at risk of missing out on the Playoffs completely. And after he made his last press conference following the first loss against the lowly Hornets, there are chances of him facing the same issues as Wiggins had to deal with, besides whatever was going on with him already.

But some level-headed people like this journalist from Guardian US, want fans to not repeat such shenanigans again.

Obviously, the type of people that started the Wiggins story is not going to be bothered about this idea of respecting somebody’s personal life and space. But what else can be done except for requesting them not to?

But can the Mavericks deal with this issue in time? Or the season is over for Mark Cuban’s team after assembling the most sensational backcourt duo in the NBA? We would have to wait and watch to find out.

 

Share this article
About the author
Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

Read more from Akash Murty