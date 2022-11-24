Luka Doncic Beat LeBron James to this ‘Mark’ but Trails Far Behind Oscar Robertson

After getting their 9-game win streak snapped by the Chicago Bulls, the Boston Celtics followed their loss with a dominant performance. An entertaining duel between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, ended in the Cs grabbing a 125-112 win.

The duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown recorded yet another outstanding performance. The All-Star pairing combined for 68 points and 24 of the team’s 45 field goals.

Jayson Tatum: 37/13/5

Jaylen Brown: 31/4/4 Best duo in the NBA pic.twitter.com/jpUcYdoo9Z — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) November 24, 2022

However, it was the Slovenian superstar who had the best performance in the game, despite suffering a tough loss.

Playing almost 40 minutes, Luka went on a scoring rampage, recording 42 points, and also put up 8 rebounds and 9 assists on an impressive 60.7% shooting from the field.

Luka Doncic dropped 42 PTS in his battle with Jayson Tatum tonight: 🔥 @luka7doncic: 42 PTS (17/28 FGM), 8 REB, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/MRUgcvAHiU — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2022

Luka Doncic becomes 2nd fastest player in history to reach an impressive milestone

Entering the Celtics-Mavs clash, Doncic was merely 36 points away from recording his 7,500th career point.

Apart from reaching the impressive milestone, Doncic also joined the 7,500/2,000/2,000 club at the age of 23.

What’s even more impressive is that the 3-time All-Star is the 2nd fastest player in history to achieve this feat.

Reaching the feat in 280 games, the 6-foot-7 European beat LeBron James (311 games), however, he is quite far behind Oscar Robertson (254 games).

In terms of games played, Luka Doncic is the 2nd fastest player in NBA history to reach 7,500+ points, 2,000+ rebounds, and 2,000+ assists, trailing only: Oscar Robertson: 254 Games

Luka Doncic: 280 Games

LeBron James: 311 Games pic.twitter.com/grUucYAJWo — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 24, 2022

Sensational start to Luka’s campaign

The Dallas Mavericks might be 10th in the Western Conference, however, they are merely 2 games behind the #1 spot.

It goes without saying, Doncic’s contributions have been extremely beneficial for the team. He is Averaging a league-high 34 PPG, along with a staggering 9 rebounds and 8.1 assists, Luka is the outright favorite for the MVP award this season.

The Mavericks will surely jump up the standings, and it will be crucial for Luka to help his team to do so.

