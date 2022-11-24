HomeSearch

“I Told You”: Jayson Tatum Emphatically Denies Luka Doncic at the Rim and Destroys the Mavericks 

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published Nov 24, 2022

Images taken from USA Today Sports

Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic dueled it out tonight, the two superstars put on a stellar show but it was the Celtics forward to came out on top.

In the game, the most memorable moment came late in the fourth quarter when Tatum found a chance to execute a chase-down block. And he did so emphatically. Their duel was perhaps a sign of things to come.

The two best players in the NBA? Maybe not yet, but are they the two front-runners for the MVP? Absolutely.

Jayson Tatum emphatically rejects Luka, screams at him

Looks like JT took things personally. After rejecting Luka, he yelled “I told you” at him. We’re not sure what he meant or why he said it but. It was definitely the exclamation point on a very important game.

Just take a look at the way he rejects Luka.

And the performance was simply a warning shot to the rest of the NBA. He should be included in conversations for the best in the league.

On the other end, Luka Doncic needs more help

In the tale of two fortunes, Luka’s efforts came in vain. He had a stunning 42 points by the 6th minute of the fourth quarter but the Celtics were simply too good.

His numbers have simply been incredible this year. Just take a look at this stat. MVP, locked in. But Tatum is coming.

One glaringly obvious problem was the lack of effort from his teammates. Christian Wood had 26-12 but it was not enough. The Celtics’ team efforts have to be lauded.

Mike Breen, the commentator even pointed out the issue. Luka needs help.

For now, we can only hope the Mavericks surround him with a deserving cast. As for the Celtics, they are back to winning ways and Jayson Tatum wants you to know, he is good.

