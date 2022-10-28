Luka Doncic Breaks a Tie With Wilt Chamberlain for the 5th Most Triple-Doubles in NBA History

Luka Doncic is on to another Wilt Chamberlain record with a very Wilt-like game against Kevin Durant and Co.

Not only the best in the new generation, but Luka Doncic is also making his place among NBA’s all-time greats with every game he plays.

On Thursday night, when the Dallas Mavericks visited Brooklyn to play the fourth game of the young 2022-23 season, Doncic did not just nullify Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s 35+ point games with his massive 40-point triple-double and won his team their second game of the season.

The Slovenian international also tied a several years old Wilt Chamberlain record in the 129-125 overtime win against the Nets.

Luka Doncic ties Wilt Chamberlain for 5th most triple-doubles

This is the way it is going to be. Much like LeBron James, whenever Luka Doncic will take the court, there will be a record somewhere in the history books which be in danger.

Be it his career is too young for it, but the way he is putting up numbers game after game, Luka will be one of the game’s greatest when he wouldn’t be even half-done with his career.

In a very Wilt Chamberlain way, 6-foot-7 Doncic put up 41 points, 11 rebounds, 14 assists, and 3 steals against a hungry-for-win Nets and tied a dominant record of arguably the most dominant player of all time just around the start of his 5th year in the league.

Doncic now leads the league in scoring while averaging 9.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists

While on his way to dismantling some great effort by KD and Uncle Drew, the 3x All-Star also became the league’s best scorer with an average of 36.3 points per game in four outings.

And then he has 9.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game to complement that already insane scoring number.

Even considering Michael Jordan, the NBA hasn’t seen a guard this dominant all across the scoreboard. Ever.

And the way this man is dominating the best of the NBA without much help by his side, the league is going to be in trouble when another superstar teams up with Luka in the near future.

