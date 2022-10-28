HomeSearch

"Nothing But Air For Ben Simmons": NBA Twitter Cannot Keep Calm Post Nets Guard Air Balling Layup

Ben Simmons continues to be a source of mockery on social media as he airballs a layup.

Amid constant scrutiny, Ben Simmons is yet to rub off the rust he attained over not playing the entire last season. Nonetheless, the Nets guard’s shooting struggles have never been more under the microscopic lens than today, owing to his fallout episode in Philadelphia.

The three-time all-star, who isn’t the best option on a team’s offense, has been having his struggles in defense too, which is usually considered his strong suit. Fouled out twice in the four-game so far, Simmons is averaging a single-digit stat line consisting of 5.3 PPG, 7.5 APG, and 5.8 RPG.

Playing back-to-back post the loss against the Bucks, Simmons was once again a subject to trolling, courtesy of him air balling a layup. Thus it was only a matter of time before the Internet got its share of content for today.

Also read: NBA’s Leading Scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo Hits the ‘Too Small’ Celebration on Ben Simmons 

Simmons’ airball comes 24 hours post being shown the “too small” gesture by Giannis Antetokounmpo, with Twitter having some interesting reactions to this.

NBA Twitter reacts to Ben Simmons air balling a layup.

Kyrie Irving comes out in support of Ben Simmons.

Amid all the scrutiny, Simmons had teammate Kyrie Irving come out in support of him, telling the media to give him some time, having not played for more than a year.

Having been involved in many controversies himself, Irving understands Simmons’ position.

Also read: “Shoot it Ben”: Simmons Passes Up the Ball as Kyrie Irving Begs Him to Shoot

 

