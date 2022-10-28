“Nothing But Air For Ben Simmons”: NBA Twitter Cannot Keep Calm Post Nets Guard Air Balling Layup

Ben Simmons continues to be a source of mockery on social media as he airballs a layup.

Amid constant scrutiny, Ben Simmons is yet to rub off the rust he attained over not playing the entire last season. Nonetheless, the Nets guard’s shooting struggles have never been more under the microscopic lens than today, owing to his fallout episode in Philadelphia.

The three-time all-star, who isn’t the best option on a team’s offense, has been having his struggles in defense too, which is usually considered his strong suit. Fouled out twice in the four-game so far, Simmons is averaging a single-digit stat line consisting of 5.3 PPG, 7.5 APG, and 5.8 RPG.

Playing back-to-back post the loss against the Bucks, Simmons was once again a subject to trolling, courtesy of him air balling a layup. Thus it was only a matter of time before the Internet got its share of content for today.

Simmons’ airball comes 24 hours post being shown the “too small” gesture by Giannis Antetokounmpo, with Twitter having some interesting reactions to this.

NBA Twitter reacts to Ben Simmons air balling a layup.

Ben Simmons air-balled this layup 😬 pic.twitter.com/kWaNsRsjPt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2022

Ben Simmons just airballed a layup then missed a jump hook on back to back possessions. You can see he wants to be more aggressive but it’s clear his mind wants to do one thing, while his body isn’t there yet. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 28, 2022

Imagine taking a year break off from the NBA and you come back worse 😭 — West (@RatioedByWest) October 28, 2022

Washed at 25 — シ (@unrealratios) October 28, 2022

BEN SIMMONS COMIN’ THROUGH … to air ball a layup 😅pic.twitter.com/XXhOlG4yCu — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) October 28, 2022

Ben Simmons plays like hes scared to get embarrassed out there. like hes too cool to go 100 so he ends hesitating and does something stupid like air ball a layup. like my guy you’re 6’10” 240 go fkn yam that shit — OG MOOSE 🤙🏽 (@ogmooselv) October 28, 2022

Not for him. He finessed the whole NBA, and is now laughing in the bank. — Meanwhile…. (@Mean____while) October 28, 2022

Kyrie Irving comes out in support of Ben Simmons.

Amid all the scrutiny, Simmons had teammate Kyrie Irving come out in support of him, telling the media to give him some time, having not played for more than a year.

“You guys keep coming in here and asking me, ‘What about Ben? What about Ben?’ He hasn’t played in two years. Give him a f***ing chance. … We’re just here to give him positive affirmations.” —Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/AnvMrYoA2W — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 27, 2022

Having been involved in many controversies himself, Irving understands Simmons’ position.

