Basketball

“Growing up, those are the shots you dream of”: Nikola Vuceic addresses his dagger 3-pointer against the Raptors and talks DeMar DeRozan

"Growing up, those are the shots you dream of": Nikola Vuceic addresses his dagger 3-pointer against the Raptors and talks DeMar DeRozan
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Too expensive": Kevin Pietersen responds to IPL comeback post Legends League Cricket half-century vs Asia Lions
Next Article
"They are going to be there for the next 10 years"- Christian Horner reveals drivers he thinks are going to dominate Formula 1
NBA Latest Post
"Growing up, those are the shots you dream of": Nikola Vuceic addresses his dagger 3-pointer against the Raptors and talks DeMar DeRozan
“Growing up, those are the shots you dream of”: Nikola Vuceic addresses his dagger 3-pointer against the Raptors and talks DeMar DeRozan

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic reflects on his game-clinching 3-pointer, calling it the shot a player…