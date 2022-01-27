“Growing up, those are the shots you dream of”: Nikola Vuceic addresses his dagger 3-pointer against the Raptors and talks DeMar DeRozan

Bulls center Nikola Vucevic reflects on his game-clinching 3-pointer, calling it the shot a player dreams of having.

The Bulls won their second consecutive game and were back in contention for the first seed in the eastern conference. The Big 3 boasting DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic combined for a mammoth 69-points. Vucevic recorded his 5th consecutive game with a double-double.

The windy city team has been mired with injuries and covid protocols off-late. The recent injury to Alex Caruso has only worsened things for the team, who already have their starting point guard Lonzo Ball missing 6-8 weeks due to a knee injury, and Derrick Jones Jr. who recently fractured his right finger index.

Fortunately for the Bulls, LaVine returned before his scheduled date from injury. With DeRozan playing on an MVP level and Vucevic joining the party lately, the Bulls are still here to contend. The Chicago fans finally have something to cheer about since Derrick Rose’s MVP season in 2011.

Bulls center Vucevic hit the dagger against the Raptors, who were at one point looking to steal the game from the Bulls.

Nikola Vucevic addresses his game-winning shot in a post-game interview.

The 6″10′ center had 17-points, 15-rebounds, and 8-assists against the Raptors. Vucevic was 8-for-11 from the field, which included his game-winning 3-pointer.

While addressing the media during the post-game interview, Vucevic spoke about his crucial 3-point shot, unselfish nature of the roster, injuries, and the impact of DeMar DeRozan.

“When you’re growing up and dreaming of playing basketball at a high level, those are the shots you dream of.”

While talking about DeRozan’s impact, Vucevic said.

“He’s meant a lot to this team in different ways. The leadership he’s brought, the experience he’s brought, and the confidence we have when he’s on the court with us. You know, he’s a guy we can go to and rely on and he deserves to be a starter.”

